Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Takes Advantage of Favourable Pricing to Further Accelerate Gold Loan Repayment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce an additional accelerated partial repayment of the Company's gold loan with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. The Company took advantage of lower spot gold prices, as well as an early payment discount, to repay 1,448.7 ounces of gold at a gold price of US$3,830 per ounce. This payment represents all 11 monthly gold loan repayments that remained outstanding.

The only remaining obligation is a final bullet payment of 2,365.8 ounces of gold which would be owing upon the gold loan's maturity date in April 2028 (See GSilver news release dated May 14, 2026). The gold loan with Ocean Partners is the sole debt obligation currently held by the Company, which at the current spot price has a mark-to-market value of approximately US$10.2M.

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO, said, "Following on the heels of last month's accelerated debt repayment, we have again strengthened our balance sheet by taking advantage of the recent pull-back in the price of gold to substantially reduce our only outstanding debt obligation. Furthermore, this portion of the gold loan has been extinguished at a significant discount to the current gold spot price. We thank Ocean Partners for their continued willingness to constructively work with Guanajuato Silver to provide solutions that allow for further growth."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Corporate Affairs Director, T: 604 723 1433

E: jjj@GSilver.com

GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to statements regarding GSilver's growth and the repayment of remaining balance of the gold loan.

Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our estimates of the potential quantity, grade and metal content of the mineralized material at El Cubo, Bolanitos, VMC and San Ignacio, the geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of such material conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; available tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to production estimates; prices for silver, gold and other metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects and to satisfy current liabilities and obligations including debt repayments; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) and inflation rates remaining as estimated; no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements and information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of GSilver to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, high inflation and interest rates, tariffs, geopolitical conflicts including wars, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, actual grades and recoveries of silver, gold and other metals from the Company's existing mines including El Cubo, Bolanitos, San Ignacio, VMC and Topia, availability of third party mineralized material for processing, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, equipment or personnel delays, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that GSilver will be able to continue to increase production, tonnage milled and recovery rates, improve grades and reduce costs at El Cubo, Bolanitos, San Ignacio, VMC or Topia to process mineralized materials to produce silver, gold and other concentrates in the amounts, grades, recoveries, costs and timetable anticipated. In addition, GSilver's decision to process mineralized material from El Cubo, Bolanitos, San Ignacio, VMC and Topia is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral resources and mineralized material that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the Company's projected grades of gold and silver at El Cubo, Bolanitos, VMC and San Ignacio and the anticipated level of production therefrom will be realized. In addition, there are no assurances that the Company will meet its production forecasts or generate the anticipated cash flows from operations to satisfy its scheduled debt payments or other liabilities when due or meet financial covenants to which the Company is subject or to fund its exploration programs and corporate initiatives as planned. There is also uncertainty about the impact of any future global pandemic, ongoing global conflicts, elevated inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Company's most recently filed annual information form. These forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-takes-advantage-of-favourable-pricing-to-further-accelerate-gol-1178374