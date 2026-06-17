Premier American Uranium Inc: Premier American Uranium Expands and Further Defines Uranium Mineralization at Kaycee Project, Wyoming with Initial 2026 Drill Results

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR", the "Company" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR) (OTCQB: PAUIF) is pleased to announce preliminary results from the 2026 exploration drilling program at the Company's wholly-owned Kaycee Project ("Kaycee" or the "Project"), located in the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of northeastern Wyoming. Drilling commenced at the Outpost target in May 2026. To date, 19 drillholes have been completed for a total of 17,100 ft of drilling. A total of 100,000 ft of drilling is currently planned for the 2026 season, with specific focus on the Outpost, Rustler, and Stampede exploration areas (Figure 1).

Highlights

Infill and step-out drilling in the Outpost (Figure 2) area has expanded and further defined the zone of known uranium mineralization. Nineteen conventional mud rotary holes have been completed for a total of 17,100 ft of drilling in 2026 (Figure 1).

Seven of the 19 drill holes intersected uranium mineralization at grades of 0.02% eU3O8 or higher (see Table 1 for significant intercepts).

Drilling results to date provide valuable lithologic information to support geologic interpretation and guide future exploration plans. Drilling has identified two target sand units within the lower Wasatch Formation, both of which are host to uranium mineralization. The lower Wasatch Formation is also the principal host of uranium mineralization in the Pumpkin Buttes district, just east of the Kaycee Project area.

In conjunction with the drilling program, the Company engaged a professional surveying contractor to complete a Project-wide drillhole collar and elevation survey. This survey work is complete, and the results will be used to support future mineral resource estimation initiatives and ongoing technical evaluation of the Project.

Colin Healey, CEO of PUR commented, "These initial results continue to highlight the exploration potential of the Kaycee Project and reinforce our view that the district hosts multiple areas capable of generating meaningful uranium resources. The expansion of mineralization at Outpost, together with the geological insights gained from drilling, is improving our understanding of the controls on mineralization and helping refine targeting across the broader district.

We began the 2026 program at Outpost due to seasonal accessibility and the compelling results generated from its discovery during the 2025 campaign. As a newly identified uranium-bearing system that remains in the early stages of exploration, Outpost has delivered encouraging results that support further follow-up work. With only a small portion of our planned 100,000-foot drill program completed, we are pleased with the progress to date and look forward to advancing drilling at Outpost while continuing to test the significant potential of the Rustler and Stampede target areas throughout the season."

Table 1. 2026 Kaycee Significant Intercepts

Drillhole Intercept From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU3O

- LT26-074 intersected 214.5 215.5 1 0.052 and 798.5 800.5 2 0.036 LT26-076 intersected 802 805 3 0.022 including 803 804.5 1.5 0.03 LT26-077 intersected 792.5 794.5 2 0.073 including 793 793.5 0.5 0.101 LT26-078 intersected 748 749 1 0.029 LT26-079 intersected 771.5 772.5 1 0.022 and 787 789 2 0.027 LT26-083 intersected 773 774 1 0.026 LT26-086 intersected 793 793.5 0.5 0.026

Notes: Drill holes reported here encountered uranium mineralization at or above a cut-off grade of 0.02% eU3O8. All grades were calculated from gamma-ray logs measured by Hawkins CBM Logging of Casper, Wyoming, which is independent of the Company. The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU 3 O 8 ) of the gamma-ray probes which are calibrated at the Department of Energy's test facility in Casper, Wyoming. Uranium grades cited are calculated from gamma-ray logs, and the cited grades are "equivalent" ("e") grades of U3O8 %. eU3O8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. No corrections were made for radiometric disequilibrium. Numerous comparisons of eU3O8 and chemical assays of PRB core samples indicate that eU3O8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay. All drill holes are vertical in orientation and the geologic units hosting the uranium mineralization are generally very flat lying, therefore reported thicknesses represent true thicknesses.

Figure 1. Kaycee Project Key Targets in 2026



Figure 2. Kaycee Project 2026 Drill Holes

Kaycee Project

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin consists of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 36-mile mineralized trend hosting more than 110 miles of identified roll fronts (Figure 3). The Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Project represents the largest grass-roots ISR exploration in the United States, with upwards of 400,000 ft of drilling completed since 2023.

PUR anchors one of the strongest exploration portfolios in Wyoming, combining its Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin with Kaycee to drive one of the largest ongoing drilling programs in the state and significantly expand its presence in both of the state's major ISR-amenable uranium districts.

Figure 3. PUR's Wyoming exploration portfolio, highlighting the Kaycee Project in the Powder River Basin and the Cyclone Project in the Great Divide Basin. Active exploration is currently underway at both projects.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by J.J. Brown, P.G., SME-RM, PUR's Vice President, Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Brown has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information contained herein.

The drilling results cited in this news release were derived from conventional mud rotary drill holes and continuously recorded geophysical responses (gamma-ray, spontaneous-potential, and single point resistivity) from a borehole geophysical probe. The mineralized zones are flat lying and the individual drill holes are vertical in orientation, and the thicknesses cited in this release are considered to be true thicknesses. Grades of mineralization reported were calculated from the gamma-ray logs following a procedure that was first developed in the early 1960s and is standard practice in the uranium industry. The borehole geophysical logging was carried out by Hawkins CBM Logging of Casper, Wyoming, a highly experienced and skilled geophysical contractor with a well-established history of providing reliable and accurate data.

Other information regarding the Company's Kaycee Project, including with respect to the Quality Assurance and Quality Control measures applied during the work program can be referenced from the "Technical Report for NI 43-101 Kaycee Uranium Project, Johnson County, Wyoming USA", dated September 21, 2025, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR +, at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Premier American Uranium Inc.

Premier American Uranium is focused on consolidating, exploring, and developing uranium projects across the United States to strengthen domestic energy security and advance the transition to clean energy. The Company's extensive land position spans five of the nation's top uranium districts, with active work programs underway in New Mexico's Grants Mineral Belt and Wyoming's Great Divide and Powder River Basins.

Backed by strategic partners including Sachem Cove Partners, IsoEnergy Ltd., Mega Uranium Ltd., and other leading institutional investors, PUR is advancing a portfolio supported by defined resources and high-priority exploration and development targets. Led by a distinguished team with deep expertise in uranium exploration, development, permitting, operations, and uranium-focused M&A, the Company is well positioned as a key player in advancing the U.S. uranium sector.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Premier American Uranium Inc.

Colin Healey, CEO

info@premierur.com

Toll-Free: 1-833-223-4673

Twitter: @PremierAUranium

www.premierur.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, additional exploration activities planned for 2026, the anticipated results thereof and the anticipating timing for reporting of such results; future prospects for exploration; the potential for mineral resource identification at the Project; expectations regarding the transition to clean energy in the US; and other activities, events or developments that are expected, anticipated or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about PUR's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward-information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, the completion, timing and results of planned exploration activities being consistent with expectations, the anticipated mineralization being consistent with expectations, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by PUR in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of Premier American Uranium expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, changes in mineral resources, no known mineral reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks and the risk factors with respect to Premier American Uranium set out in the documents of PUR filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under PUR's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

Although PUR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. PUR undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

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