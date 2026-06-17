Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Europe Signs MOU with Ortessa Groep BV to Advance FOAK Plant Feedstock Logistics

Collaboration to evaluate a feedstock logistics center supporting Aduro's FOAK Project at Chemelot Industrial Park

LONDON, Ontario, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that Aduro Clean Technologies Europe BV ("ACTE"), the Company's European subsidiary, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Ortessa Groep BV ("Ortessa"), a Dutch group of enterprising waste companies, to evaluate the development of a feedstock logistics center to support Aduro's first-of-a-kind ("FOAK") industrial site at Chemelot Industrial Park ("Chemelot") in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands.

Aduro's FOAK project advances the Company's chemical recycling scale-up pathway for waste plastics by moving Hydrochemolytic Technology ("HCT") toward industrial implementation. To support this goal, Aduro is developing an industrial-scale site where civil works, utilities, and site infrastructure are being planned with expansion readiness in mind from the outset, preserving flexibility for future growth as the Company advances its broader scale-up pathway.

Ortessa brings extensive experience in waste collection, management, processing, and valorization through its group of operating companies. The potential collaboration with Ortessa is intended to support secure, reliable, and efficient storage and delivery of suitable, specification-ready post-use feedstock. ACTE and Ortessa will evaluate a feedstock preparation and logistics pathway, including the potential use of one or more Ortessa sites to host and manage suitable post-use feedstock for the Chemelot project. This work may include the identification and aggregation of suitable post-use feedstock streams, assessment of cleaning, drying, agglomeration or other pre-treatment requirements, and development of the inventory management, quality-control, documentation, material coding, storage, hosting, and logistics systems needed to support reliable feedstock supply for start-up, operation, and future expansion.

The MOU builds on previously announced FOAK project milestones, including the selection of Chemelot as the site for Aduro's industrial FOAK plant, the engagement of Ebert HERA B.V. to lead permitting activities, the signing of a letter of intent for the offtake of an initial portion of FOAK production, and the appointment of Jan Lemmens as Project Director for the Chemelot facility. Feedstock logistics represent another critical workstream in advancing the project, supporting Aduro's broader efforts to coordinate site development, permitting, project execution, offtake arrangements, and upstream material supply as the FOAK project moves toward industrial implementation. Together, these workstreams address the principal requirements for advancing the FOAK project - site, permitting, offtake, and feedstock supply - with this MOU intended to support the development of a consistent, specification-ready feedstock supply required for reliable plant operation.

"Feedstock logistics and support are key components of FOAK project execution and its future growth," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "As we advance the FOAK project at Chemelot, we are working across the practical workstreams required to support industrial deployment, including site development, permitting, project execution, offtake, and feedstock logistics. It was a genuine pleasure to spend time with Rob van Gansewinkel and the Ortessa team and see firsthand the depth of their experience, knowledge, and practical understanding of the Dutch waste-management sector. We see meaningful potential in this collaboration for both companies and look forward to advancing the next steps together."

"Ortessa is focused on improving the way waste streams are managed and returned to productive use," said Rob van Gansewinkel, CEO of Ortessa. "This collaboration with Aduro provides an opportunity to apply our experience in waste collection, processing, and material valorization to support a new industrial pathway for post-use plastics. We look forward to working with Aduro to evaluate the feedstock logistics requirements for the FOAK project at Chemelot."

The MOU is intended to express the parties' current intentions and does not create a binding obligation to proceed with any transaction, supply arrangement, service arrangement, capital expenditure, or definitive agreement. Commercial arrangements and definitive agreements are expected to be developed as the collaboration progresses.

About Ortessa Groep BV

Ortessa Groep BV is a Dutch group of enterprising waste companies active in waste collection, management, processing, valorization and infraworks. Ortessa operates a network of sites across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. Through its operating companies, Ortessa works with companies, producers, municipalities, recyclers, and collectors to improve waste management and create value from materials that would otherwise be treated as residual products. Ortessa's mission is to be open about waste and to contribute to circular solutions by helping waste materials return to productive use as reusable raw materials. Visit https://www.ortessa.com/en/

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century. Visit https://www.adurocleantech.com

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the MOU between ACTE and Ortessa; the anticipated scope, objectives, and potential benefits of the collaboration with Ortessa; the planned development and advancement of the Company's FOAK industrial HCT plant at Chemelot, including anticipated timelines and outcomes; the development of feedstock preparation, quality-control, documentation, and logistics systems; and the Company's broader scale-up and commercialization pathway.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the continued cooperation of ACTE and Ortessa; the availability of suitable feedstock; the ability of the parties to identify and develop appropriate feedstock preparation and logistics systems; the progression of site development, permitting, project execution, offtake, feedstock infrastructure, financing, and other FOAK development workstreams; and the Company's ability to execute its development and commercialization plans.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully develop, scale and commercialize its technology; the availability of suitable feedstock; the ability to enter into definitive agreements; regulatory and permitting risks; financing and capital availability; and general economic, market and industry conditions; the risk that the collaboration with Ortessa may not progress as expected or at all; the risk that suitable feedstock may not be available in sufficient quantity, quality, consistency or on acceptable economic terms; technical, operational, permitting, regulatory, certification, financing, supply chain, and integration risks; risks related to the development, scale-up, commercialization, and market acceptance of Hydrochemolytic Technology; risks related to partner engagement, site development, feedstock logistics, product quality, customer acceptance, market conditions, and competition; and other risks described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and Aduro undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable law.





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