American Resources Corporation's Electrified Materials Joins NAATBatt International

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / American Resources Corporation ("American Resources") (NASDAQ:AREC) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO"), an emerging domestic platform for critical mineral recycling, pre-processing and conditioning, has joined NAATBatt International, a leading North American trade association focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of advanced battery technologies.

Chris Dreska, Chief Executive Officer of Electrified Materials Corporation, commented, "Joining NAATBatt is an important step for EMCO as we continue to expand our battery recycling, pre-processing and conditioning platform. NAATBatt brings together many of the companies and technical leaders shaping the future of advanced battery manufacturing, materials recovery and lifecycle management in North America, which aligns closely with where EMCO is focused. As we build out our ability to safely handle, store, dispose of, process and condition end-of-life, off-warranty and off-spec lithium-ion batteries, our goal is to support responsible material recovery, prepare critical battery feedstocks for downstream separation, purification and refining through our partnership with ReElement Technologies, and help advance a more circular and resilient domestic battery supply chain."

EMCO's membership in NAATBatt International reflects the Company's expanding role in battery recycling, critical mineral recovery and the development of a more circular and resilient domestic battery supply chain. As EMCO advances its battery processing capabilities, including safe disposition, storage, shredding, pre-processing and conditioning services for end-of-life, off-warranty and off-spec lithium-ion batteries, participation in NAATBatt provides an opportunity to engage with a broad network of industry leaders working across battery manufacturing, materials, recycling, lifecycle management and energy storage.

EMCO is focused on efficiently and economically closing the loop for lithium-ion battery materials, including lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery chemistry, which has historically presented challenges for recyclers due to the absence of high-value nickel and cobalt. By leveraging ReElement Technologies' validated and commercialized refining platform, EMCO is able to focus its growth capital on the front end of the circular supply chain, including battery aggregation, logistics, safe disposition, storage, shredding, pre-processing and feedstock conditioning, rather than duplicating capital-intensive refining research and infrastructure. This model is designed to create a more efficient pathway for recovering and preparing critical battery materials for downstream refining into high-purity products.

American Resources, EMCO and ReElement continue to engage with commercial partners, manufacturers, recyclers, logistics providers, battery users and government stakeholders to expand domestic circular supply chain solutions for lithium-ion batteries, rare earth elements and critical minerals. EMCO's rapidly emerging recycling and conditioning platform, combined with ReElement's refining-first technology, is intended to support a more complete domestic solution for collecting, processing and refining end-of-life and off-spec materials back into the critical mineral supply chain.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) and an emerging domestic platform for critical mineral and metal recycling, aggregation, preprocessing and conditioning. EMCO is focused on safely handling and processing end-of-life magnets, lithium-ion batteries, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, e-waste and other critical mineral-bearing materials to support a secure and circular domestic supply chain for copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements and battery materials. Through its strategic relationship with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO is positioned to deliver an integrated front-end recycling and downstream refining solution that supports a more resilient U.S. supply chain for advanced technology, commercial, energy and defense markets.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation has established a comprehensive solution platform across the rare earth and critical mineral supply chain, leveraging its affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation - a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. The Company is advancing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations.

These operations span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing and development, as well as recycling and manufacturing, enabling American Resources to aggregate and process diverse feedstocks while efficiently aligning supply with end-market demand.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model focused on scalable growth. Its streamlined approach enables the Company to expand its asset portfolio and meet increasing global demand across infrastructure, defense, technology, and electrification markets - while maximizing margins and maintaining cost discipline. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporations-electrified-materials-joins-naatbatt-internationa-1178441