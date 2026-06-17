

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.445 billion or $2.47 per share for May 2026, up 36% from $1.065 billion or $1.81 per share in the prior-year period.



Net premiums earned increased 10% to $7.361 billion.



The insurer's combined ratio improved to 82.1 from 86.9.



PGR shares were up more than 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $204.66 on Tuesday.



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