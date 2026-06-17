CVS Health: Aetna Better Health of Missouri Collaborates With Community-Focused Organizations To Expand Access to Maternal Care in Rural Communities

$720,000 commitment powers mobile clinic delivering prenatal, postpartum and mental health services to Southeast Missouri

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

POPLAR BLUFF, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Aetna Better Health of Missouri, a CVS Health company (NYSE:CVS), today announced a new collaboration with community-focused organizations to improve maternal health and women's health outcomes in rural Missouri. Through a $720,000 commitment made by Aetna via the Global Mobile Healthcare Research Consortium (GMHRC), the initiative will bring mobile women's care services and connection to maternal health services directly to communities in Southeast Missouri.

Access to maternity care remains a pressing challenge in rural areas. According to March of Dimes, access to care during pregnancy and around the time of birth is not consistently available across the country. In Missouri, 11.2% of babies were born to women living in rural counties, yet only 3.7% of maternity care providers practice in those areas. This disparity underscores the need for innovative, community-based solutions.

To help address these gaps, Aetna Better Health of Missouri is collaborating with the GMHRC, a nonprofit organization supported by Mission Mobile Medical, a provider of mobile health care solutions, and Missouri Highlands Health Care, a Community Health Center (CHC), to launch and operate a mobile health unit. The clinic will deliver women's care services and connection to prenatal, postpartum, primary care and maternal mental health services to communities facing barriers to care. The clinic will be staffed by a health care provider and deliver services to all members of the community, regardless of insurance status.

"This collaboration represents an important step toward ensuring that all women, regardless of where they live, have access to high-quality maternal health services," said Lisa Baird, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Missouri. "By bringing care directly into rural communities, we're helping remove barriers and creating healthier futures for mothers and their babies."

The initiative will kick off with a ribbon cutting event today at Missouri Highlands Health Care in Poplar Bluff. The event is open to community leaders and will feature tours of the clinic.

The mobile clinic will begin scheduling patients in the community on June 29, 2026 at a launch event located at Town and Country Grocery in Piedmont. The launch event will be open to the public and attendees will have the opportunity to tour the clinic and receive educational materials focused on women's, maternal and mental health.

The mobile clinic will regularly visit 10 locations over the next year across areas served by Missouri Highlands Health Care in Southeast Missouri. Site selection will be guided by data related to maternal health care needs, access barriers and community capacity. More information is available on the Missouri Highlands Health Care website.

"At Missouri Highlands Health Care, we see firsthand the challenges rural families face in accessing timely maternal care," said Karen R. White, CEO of Missouri Highlands Health Care. "This mobile unit allows us to meet patients where they are, expanding access to essential primary, prenatal, postpartum and behavioral health services and strengthening continuity of care across the communities we serve."

"This initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration in addressing some of the most pressing health care challenges facing rural communities," said Maria Victoria Ferraris, Executive Director of the Global Mobile Healthcare Research Consortium. "By combining resources, expertise and community insight, we can expand access to essential maternal care and improve outcomes for families across Missouri."

Aetna Better Health of Missouri remains committed to collaborating with local organizations to strengthen health care access where it is needed most.

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About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of Medicaid members, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve members in 15 states, including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About the Global Mobile Healthcare Research Consortium (GMHRC)

The Global Mobile Healthcare Research Consortium is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing mobile healthcare delivery through research, program design, and community partnership. Supported by Mission Mobile Medical, the GMHRC brings together clinical experts, researchers, and community health organizations to develop evidence-based mobile health programs that expand access to care in underserved and rural communities across the United States and globally.

Media contact

Monica Prinzing

Monica.Prinzing@CVSHealth.com

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aetna-better-health-of-missouri-collaborates-with-community-focused-o-1178539