KeyBank Grant Supports At-Risk Youth Programs in Canyon County

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / KeyBank is investing in strong and resilient futures for at-risk youth in Canyon County with a $20,000 grant to the Breaking Chains Academy of Development (BCAD), supporting a program designed to help young people reconnect with education and prepare for the workforce.

The funding will bolster BCAD's Canyon County Youth Empowerment (CCYE) Project, which serves about 100 youth ages 16 to 18 each year. The program targets teens facing barriers such as housing instability, school disengagement, trauma, and involvement with the justice system, offering an alternative pathway toward stability and self-sufficiency.

Participants in the program receive individualized instruction to earn a GED or high school equivalency, along with job readiness training, mentoring, and access to essential services like meals, transportation, and mental health referrals.

KeyBank officials said the grant reflects the company's broader commitment to strengthening communities through education and workforce development.

"KeyBank is committed to investing in organizations that strengthen our community and create lasting opportunity," said Scott Schlange, Idaho market president for KeyBank. "BCAD is doing critical work to support young people at a pivotal time in their lives. This grant will help expand access to education, workforce development, and essential services that empower youth to achieve long-term success."

Breaking Chains leaders say the funding will directly expand the organization's reach and impact, helping more young people overcome obstacles that have historically limited their opportunities.

"This support from KeyBank is an investment in the potential of the young people we serve," said Luis Granados, executive director for BCAD. "It allows us to continue providing the education, mentorship, and critical resources our students need to overcome obstacles and build independent, successful futures."

Each year, the CCYE Project is expected to help around 60 students earn their GED or equivalent, with most participants moving on to employment, job training, or postsecondary education. Program leaders say the approach not only improves outcomes for individuals but also contributes to safer, more resilient communities by reducing recidivism and strengthening the local workforce.

Breaking Chains, founded in 2016, focuses on supporting youth who are often overlooked by traditional education systems. Through its combination of academic instruction and wraparound services, the organization aims to break cycles of poverty, crime, and instability across Canyon County.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-grant-supports-at-risk-youth-programs-in-canyon-county-1178606