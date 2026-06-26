KeyBank Advances Women's Health Through Financial Empowerment at Cleveland Clinic Global Forum

KeyBank Supports Cleveland Clinic Global Women's Health + WAM Forum

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Recently, KeyBank sponsored the Cleveland Clinic Global Women's Health + Women's Alzheimer's Movement (WAM) Forum, bringing together more than 1,000 leaders, advocates and healthcare professionals focused on improving outcomes for women.

The Forum, headlined by journalist and advocate Maria Shriver, highlighted the urgent need to address gaps in women's healthcare through research, awareness and cross-sector collaboration. The event featured panel discussions, the release of Cleveland Clinic's State of Women's Health Report and new Alzheimer's research grant announcements through WAM.

Elevating the Link Between Financial and Physical Health

KeyBank was proud to contribute to the conversation, with Rachael Sampson, Head of Community Banking, participating in a panel on Women's Financial Health & the Many Ways Women Give Back. The discussion underscored an essential truth: financial well-being is deeply connected to health outcomes.

What emerged was a candid and collaborative dialogue about empowerment-how access to resources, education and financial confidence can shape women's ability to prioritize their health and support their communities.

Key Insights Driving the Conversation

The Forum surfaced several critical insights that highlight both challenges and opportunities in advancing women's health:

Affordability remains a major barrier. Nearly half of women report concerns about paying for healthcare, which can delay or prevent necessary care.

Preventive care gaps persist. More than half of women have not seen an OB-GYN in the past year, often due to misperceptions or lack of awareness.

Menopause is widely misunderstood. Many women are unaware of its broader health impacts, contributing to underdiagnosis and undertreatment.

Alzheimer's disproportionately affects women. Women make up two-thirds of those diagnosed, yet awareness of this risk remains low.

Financial empowerment is foundational. The ability to make informed financial decisions directly influences healthcare access, long-term well-being, and generational impact.

Why This Work Matters

The challenges outlined at the Forum are not theoretical, they reflect the realities faced by women across communities. Limited access to care, financial constraints and information gaps continue to shape health outcomes and quality of life.

At KeyBank, we believe that supporting financial wellness is a critical component of advancing overall well-being. By investing in conversations and partnerships like the Cleveland Clinic Forum, we aim to help break down barriers and create pathways for women to thrive.

A Continued Commitment

Progress in women's health will require sustained collaboration across industries, including healthcare, finance, and philanthropy. KeyBank remains committed to being part of that effort, supporting initiatives that empower individuals, strengthen communities and drive meaningful change.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-advances-womens-health-through-financial-empowerment-at-clev-1182834