KeyBank Teammates Rally for Communities on 35th Annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day

More than 5,000 employees volunteer across 37 regions, continuing a decades-long legacy of community impact

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / On June 2, more than 5,000 KeyBank teammates came together across the company's footprint to participate in the 35th Annual Neighbors Make The Difference Day (NMTDD), reinforcing a long-standing commitment to community service and shared purpose.

A hallmark of KeyBank's culture, the annual day of service embodies the organization's core values: Teamwork, Respect, Accountability, Integrity, and Leadership, while bringing employees together to make a measurable difference in the communities where they live and work.

A Day of Action Across Communities

This year's volunteer effort included nearly 600 projects spanning 37 regions, with thousands of teammates supporting neighbors, strengthening local non-profit organizations, and delivering hands-on impact in communities nationwide. From revitalizing public spaces, to partnering with nonprofit organizations, and hosting financial education workshops to help neighbors build confidence and tools for their financial futures, the scale and reach of the initiative underscores the power of collective action.

"The impact we see each year from Neighbors Make The Difference Day is truly inspiring," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank. "Strong communities are built through relationships, shared commitment, and people willing to invest their time and resources. Volunteering gives our team the chance to contribute in a tangible way while learning from the organizations, community leaders, and neighbors who are driving change every day. These experiences strengthen our team, broaden our perspective, and remind us that lasting impact comes from showing up consistently."

A Legacy Rooted in Community

Neighbors Make The Difference Day traces its roots back to 1991, when a group of KeyBank teammates in Alaska closed their branch offices for part of the day to volunteer locally. What began as a grassroots effort quickly expanded across the company's footprint, ultimately becoming KeyBank's official annual day of volunteerism.

Today, NMTDD stands as one of the country's leading corporate volunteer initiatives and a defining expression of KeyBank's commitment to community engagement. KeyBank was founded more than 200 years ago, and the continued growth and impact of this program highlight a legacy built on service and connection.

A Legacy of Volunteerism and Impact

NMTDD is part of a broader culture of giving back that extends far beyond a single day. Since 2017, KeyBank teammates have contributed more than 770,000 volunteer hours across its footprint, an investment that has touched thousands of lives and strengthened neighborhoods nationwide.

This longstanding commitment reflects a deeper philosophy that community service is not just an initiative, but a core part of the company's identity.

Advancing Communities Through Purposeful Investment

KeyBank's role as a responsible corporate citizen is also reflected in its significant financial commitment to community development. Since 2017, the company has delivered nearly $65.5 billion in support of affordable housing and community development projects nationwide, along with home and small business lending in low- and moderate-income communities and transformative philanthropic initiatives.

Together, these efforts demonstrate how sustained investment of time and resources can drive meaningful, long-term change.

As KeyBank marks 35 years of Neighbors Make The Difference Day, the initiative continues to evolve in both scale and impact, proving that when people unite around a shared purpose, their collective efforts can create stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.

Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-teammates-rally-for-communities-on-35th-annual-neighbors-mak-1182258