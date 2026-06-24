KeyBank Celebrates Grand Opening of New, Full-Service, State-of-the-Art Branch in Vestal With $15,000 in Donations to Local Non-Profits

New branch is designed to give clients a more personal and accessible banking experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / KeyBank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new, full-service, state-of-the-art branch in Vestal, NY. The new branch is located at 2531 Vestal Parkway East and several leaders from KeyBank and the Vestal community attended the celebration.

As part of the grand opening festivities, the KeyBank Foundation donated $10,000 to Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network. This grant will help the Johnson City-based organization provide a wide range of services and resources to improve pregnancy and birth outcomes and support the health and development of individuals and families. The KeyBank Foundation also presented a $5,000 donation to A Room to Heal, which will support the organization in creating healing spaces for children facing serious medical challenges in the community.

"We are excited about the opportunity this new branch provides for us to deepen the strong relationships we have in the Vestal community," said Steve Fournier, KeyBank Central New York Market President. "This new branch is yet another way KeyBank is investing in Central New York and the Southern Tier. We look forward to meeting and working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community partners."

In addition to high-touch banking services, this new state-of-the-art branch offers full-service banking capabilities, features digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking. Longtime banker Danielle Bulger is serving as branch manager at the new location.

"KeyBank's new branch in Vestal is uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Bulger. "We are excited to bring this more consultative approach to Vestal and demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey."

In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the new Vestal branch is also serving clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

Since 2017, KeyBank has made more than $821 million in investments in Central New York, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending to low-to-moderate income individuals and communities, and transformative philanthropy.

Learn more about how KeyBank helps clients, teammates, and communities thrive by making meaningful investments in the places it's proud to call home.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-full-service-state-of-the-ar-1181693