Mail Theft and Check Fraud Surge Nationwide: Tips To Protect Yourself From KeyBank

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Financial institutions are warning consumers about a growing wave of mail theft and check fraud, as criminals use increasingly sophisticated tactics to steal personal financial information and drain bank accounts. KeyBank and other banking organizations are urging individuals and small businesses to stay vigilant and adopt safer payment habits to reduce risk.

A Growing Threat to Consumers

Check fraud and mail theft have become more prevalent in recent years, posing significant risks to individuals who rely on traditional paper-based payments. These crimes are not only financially damaging but can also create long-lasting complications for victims attempting to recover lost funds and secure their identities.

Security experts say the rise is fueled by organized criminal efforts to intercept checks before they reach their intended recipients. Once stolen, these checks can be altered, duplicated, or fraudulently cashed.

How Criminals Steal Mail

Fraudsters typically begin by targeting physical mail systems, using several widely reported techniques:

"Fishing" scams: Thieves use sticky materials attached to strings or weighted objects to pull mail out of public collection boxes, searching for envelopes that may contain checks or sensitive documents.

Stolen "arrow keys": These universal U.S. Postal Service keys allow access to multiple mailboxes within a neighborhood. When stolen, they enable criminals to open large numbers of mailboxes quickly.

Targeting postal workers: In some cases, criminals resort to robbery or intimidation to gain direct access to mail.

These methods allow fraudsters to collect valuable financial information at scale, often without immediate detection.

From Theft to Fraud

After obtaining checks, criminals exploit them using several common schemes:

Counterfeit checks: Fraudsters create entirely new checks using stolen account and routing numbers.

Altered checks: Original checks are modified to change the payee name or increase the amount.

Forged endorsements: Criminals sign the back of stolen checks made out to someone else and attempt to cash or deposit them.

Because checks contain sensitive information, a single stolen document can lead to multiple fraudulent transactions.

Practical Steps to Reduce Risk

Financial experts emphasize that prevention is the most effective defense. KeyBank recommends several proactive measures:

1. Reduce Reliance on Paper Checks

Switching to digital payment methods, such as online bill pay or peer-to-peer platforms like Zelle1, can significantly lower exposure to fraud. Small businesses are also encouraged to explore banking tools specifically designed for fraud protection.

2. Use Caution When Mailing Payments

Consumers should avoid placing checks in residential mailboxes or public blue collection boxes, particularly overnight. If possible, mail checks directly inside a post office.

3. Shred Sensitive Documents

Old checks, bank statements, and ATM receipts can contain enough information for fraud. Properly shredding these materials reduces the risk of identity theft.

4. Monitor Accounts Frequently

Reviewing bank accounts daily can help identify unauthorized transactions early, an essential factor in increasing the chances of recovering lost funds.

5. Enable Bank Alerts

Text and email notifications can provide real-time updates about account activity, alerting customers to suspicious transactions or changes.

6. Follow Safe Check-Writing Practices

Consumers should avoid leaving blank spaces on checks, never endorse checks until ready to deposit or cash them, and clearly mark checks deposited via mobile banking to prevent reuse.

What to Do If You're a Victim

If check fraud is suspected, immediate action is fraud critical. Victims should report the incident to their bank through official channels such as online security centers, fraud hotlines, or in-person branch visits. KeyBank clients can report fraud in the online banking Security Center, by calling our Fraud Client Service Center at 1-800-433-0124 (dial 711 for TTY/TRS), or by visiting a KeyBank branch.

Prompt reporting improves the likelihood of stopping fraudulent transactions and recovering funds.

Staying Ahead of Emerging Scams

As fraud tactics evolve, financial institutions encourage customers to stay informed about new scams and trends. Educational resources, including fraud awareness portals, can help individuals recognize warning signs early and protect themselves.

Bottom line: As check fraud and mail theft continue to rise, experts stress that awareness and prevention are key. By reducing reliance on paper checks, safeguarding mail, and monitoring financial activity closely, consumers can significantly lower their risk in an increasingly complex fraud landscape.

Stay up to date on the latest scams, common hoaxes, and fraud trends at key.com/fraud.

1 Zelle is intended to send money to friends, family, and others you trust. You should not use the service to send money to recipients with whom you are not familiar.

The information and recommendations contained here have been compiled from sources believed to be reliable based on current information and conditions and are subject to change. KeyBank assumes no duty to update any information in the material in the event that such information changes. KeyBank does not represent or warrant its accuracy, reliability, or completeness or accept any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) arising out of the use of all or part of this material. This material is provided as general information only; particular situations may require additional information or actions. Nothing in material shall be regarded as an offer, solicitation, recommendation or advice (whether financial, accounting, legal, tax or other) given by KeyBank and/or its officers or employees or other presenters. If legal advice or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought.

Zelle and the Zelle-related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC, and are used herein under license. ©2026 KeyCorp. All rights reserved. KeyBank Member FDIC. CFMA #260608-4569330

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/mail-theft-and-check-fraud-surge-nationwide-tips-to-protect-yourself-1179041