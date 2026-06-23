KeyBank Named Honoree of The Civic 50 for the Thirteenth Consecutive Year

Key continues to distinguish itself as one of few companies to achieve consistent high performance throughout the program's 14-year history, underscoring its long-standing leadership in community investment, volunteerism, and measurable social impact

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / For the thirteenth time, KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) has been recognized by Points of Light as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America in 2026. The recognition is based on The Civic 50 survey that is administered by True Impact and consists of quantitative and qualitative questions.

The honorees are selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

Key is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks throughout the program's 14-year history.

"We are honored to be recognized once again by Points of Light, reflecting our enduring purpose to help our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive," said Eric Fiala, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank and CEO of the KeyBank Foundation. "Our commitment is demonstrated through sustained, meaningful action, including more than $65 billion invested in our communities since 2017 to support affordable housing, small businesses, workforce development, philanthropic partnerships, and renewable energy. We remain focused on delivering lasting impact, strengthening neighborhoods, and expanding opportunities in every community we serve."

"Today's leading companies understand that community engagement is more than a program, it's a reflection of their commitment to advancing social impact in ways that strengthen both their company and the communities they serve," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. KeyBank demonstrates how to embed purpose into the employee experience, build authentic relationships with communities and use business as a force for good. We're proud to honor them with the 2026 Civic 50 award."

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light that recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 survey is based on Points of Light's Corporate Civic Engagement Framework that creates a roadmap for companies committed to using their time, talent, and resources to drive social impact in their business and communities.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

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CONTACT:

Lisa LoParo

Corporate Responsibility Communications

216-469-3815

Lisa_LoParo@KeyBank.com

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-named-honoree-of-the-civic-50-for-the-thirteenth-consecutive-1180934