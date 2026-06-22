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WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 14:08
19,600 Euro
-0,23 % -0,045
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19,35019,88513:36
19,54019,92513:37
ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 12:38 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KeyBank Inks Largest Sponsorship Deal in RiNo Art District History

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / KeyBank - The RiNo Art District has secured the largest sponsorship in its 20-year history, announcing a multi-year partnership with KeyBank that will support major arts programming and community events.

Under the agreement, KeyBank becomes the district's official bank sponsor and its first major presenting sponsor. The partnership will help fund a slate of high-profile events, including free First Friday Festivals, summer solstice celebration, and the annual Art RiNo festival scheduled for October 2-4.

Leaders from both organizations said the deal reflects growing momentum for the nationally recognized arts district and a shared commitment to supporting local artists and creative businesses.

"This is a significant milestone for RiNo Art District and an important signal of momentum toward our vision of building the strongest possible community," said Executive Director Daisy Fodness-McGowan.

KeyBank leaders said the investment aligns with the company's long-standing presence in the Denver area and its focus on community development.

"RiNo represents the energy, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that makes this community so special," said KeyBank Colorado Market President Chris Picardi.

The RiNo Art District, founded in 2005, is a nonprofit focused on supporting artists and cultural programming, while KeyBank is one of the nation's largest financial services companies, with about $189 billion in assets as of March 2026.

Officials say the partnership is expected to expand access to arts programming while strengthening ties between local businesses and the creative community.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-inks-largest-sponsorship-deal-in-rino-art-district-history-1180138

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.