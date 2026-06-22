DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / KeyBank - The RiNo Art District has secured the largest sponsorship in its 20-year history, announcing a multi-year partnership with KeyBank that will support major arts programming and community events.

Under the agreement, KeyBank becomes the district's official bank sponsor and its first major presenting sponsor. The partnership will help fund a slate of high-profile events, including free First Friday Festivals, summer solstice celebration, and the annual Art RiNo festival scheduled for October 2-4.

Leaders from both organizations said the deal reflects growing momentum for the nationally recognized arts district and a shared commitment to supporting local artists and creative businesses.

"This is a significant milestone for RiNo Art District and an important signal of momentum toward our vision of building the strongest possible community," said Executive Director Daisy Fodness-McGowan.

KeyBank leaders said the investment aligns with the company's long-standing presence in the Denver area and its focus on community development.

"RiNo represents the energy, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit that makes this community so special," said KeyBank Colorado Market President Chris Picardi.

The RiNo Art District, founded in 2005, is a nonprofit focused on supporting artists and cultural programming, while KeyBank is one of the nation's largest financial services companies, with about $189 billion in assets as of March 2026.

Officials say the partnership is expected to expand access to arts programming while strengthening ties between local businesses and the creative community.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-inks-largest-sponsorship-deal-in-rino-art-district-history-1180138