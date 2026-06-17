GoDaddy: Small Business Quarterly Update - Q2 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Newsletter originally published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

Welcome to the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab quarterly update on small and microbusiness activity across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia!

Data Hub Refresh - Which industries and regions saw activity?

The Microbusiness Data Hub has been refreshed through March 2026, including small business entrepreneur survey responses and capturing the latest concentrations in entrepreneurship, geographically and by industry through our commerce data. Excerpts below:

LinkedIn Live - Future of Work on June 2nd and April Recap

We've kicked off data-forward conversations with inspiring and insightful leaders when it comes to entrepreneurship.

One recent discussion explored the idea that the next generation of leaders will manage hybrid teams of humans and AI agents, and how that shift is already reshaping careers, entrepreneurship, and the economy itself.

If you missed the live conversation, you can now watch the replay featuring Alexandra Rosen, head of the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, and Tarja Stephens, human-AI workforce strategist and founder of Leaders of the Future, as they discuss the future of work, AI, and the rise of portfolio entrepreneurship.

Watch the replay: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7465149138683211776?viewAsMember=true

Last quarter, we covered how mall businesses are an essential, and often early, lens on what's happening in the economy. Alexandra Rosen was joined by Victor W. Hwang, founder & CEO of Right to Start, for a live conversation on new small business data, opportunity unlocked by entrepreneurship, and what this signals for what's next.

You can watch the replay here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7445933974629265409?viewAsMember=true

For ongoing updates on GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab data, events, and broader trends around small businesses and entrepreneurship, subscribe to the newsletter.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/small-business-quarterly-update-q2-2026-1178648