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WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 15:54
69,72 Euro
+2,65 % +1,80
Branche
Internet
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S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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66,9667,2419:34
66,9067,2819:34
ACCESS Newswire
17.06.2026 19:26 Uhr
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GoDaddy: Small Business Quarterly Update - Q2 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Newsletter originally published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

Welcome to the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab quarterly update on small and microbusiness activity across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia!

Data Hub Refresh - Which industries and regions saw activity?

The Microbusiness Data Hub has been refreshed through March 2026, including small business entrepreneur survey responses and capturing the latest concentrations in entrepreneurship, geographically and by industry through our commerce data. Excerpts below:

LinkedIn Live - Future of Work on June 2nd and April Recap

We've kicked off data-forward conversations with inspiring and insightful leaders when it comes to entrepreneurship.

One recent discussion explored the idea that the next generation of leaders will manage hybrid teams of humans and AI agents, and how that shift is already reshaping careers, entrepreneurship, and the economy itself.

If you missed the live conversation, you can now watch the replay featuring Alexandra Rosen, head of the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, and Tarja Stephens, human-AI workforce strategist and founder of Leaders of the Future, as they discuss the future of work, AI, and the rise of portfolio entrepreneurship.

Watch the replay: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7465149138683211776?viewAsMember=true

Last quarter, we covered how mall businesses are an essential, and often early, lens on what's happening in the economy. Alexandra Rosen was joined by Victor W. Hwang, founder & CEO of Right to Start, for a live conversation on new small business data, opportunity unlocked by entrepreneurship, and what this signals for what's next.

You can watch the replay here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7445933974629265409?viewAsMember=true

For ongoing updates on GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab data, events, and broader trends around small businesses and entrepreneurship, subscribe to the newsletter.

Find more stories and multimedia from GoDaddy at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/small-business-quarterly-update-q2-2026-1178648

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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