Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted the Company's previously announced name change from "Miivo Holdings Corp." to "Miivo AI Inc." (the "Name Change").

Effective at the opening of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the name Miivo AI Inc.

The Company's trading symbol will remain "MIVO".

In connection with the Name Change, the Company's new CUSIP number is 59863J100 and its new ISIN is CA59863J1XXX.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding share certificates and Direct Registration System statements representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the Name Change and will not need to be exchanged.

The Name Change does not affect the rights of shareholders, and there is no consolidation or change in the Company's share capital associated with the Name Change.

About Miivo AI Inc.

Miivo AI Inc. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the commencement of trading under the name Miivo AI Inc. and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301909

Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.