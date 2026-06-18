The companies have entered into a multi-year research collaboration, option and licensing agreement in which LabGenius Therapeutics will leverage its AI/ML-driven antibody discovery platform, EVA , to design and engineer next-generation multispecifics with enhanced therapeutic properties

, to design and engineer next-generation multispecifics with enhanced therapeutic properties LabGenius Therapeutics will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and potential early milestones, plus, if the option is exercised, potential triple-digit million clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones, along with royalties on net sales

LabGenius Therapeutics ("LabGenius"), a drug discovery company combining machine learning (ML) and high-throughput experimentation to optimise therapeutic antibodies, today announced a multi-year research collaboration, option and licensing agreement with LG Chem. The collaboration aims to identify next-generation multispecific antibodies designed to overcome the key limitations of existing immunotherapies, including on-target, off-tumour toxicities. Together, the companies will aim to develop a novel, tumour-selective therapeutic targeting a solid tumour antigen expressed across multiple difficult-to-treat cancer types.

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"Partnering with LG Chem represents a very important moment for LabGenius and provides further validation of our platform's ability to design highly optimised multispecific antibodies,"said Dr. James Field, CEO of LabGenius. "We welcome this opportunity to leverage our proprietary discovery capabilities to advance the development of safer and more effective immunotherapies for patients with solid tumours."

Jineon So, Head of R&D, Life Sciences Division at LG Chem, commented:"LabGenius possesses a highly capable and systematic platform that enables rapid candidate exploration and early evaluation through a closed-loop structure integrating automated wet labs and computational dry labs. Through this collaboration, we aim to quickly identify novel oncology drug candidates with improved efficacy and reduced toxicity in areas of high unmet medical need."

Science Minister Lord Vallance said: "Cancer will touch many of us or our families over the course of our lives, but from drug discovery to faster diagnoses, emerging technologies like AI are transforming our ability to treat and cure this awful disease. By bringing together the power of machine learning and research expertise, this collaboration has the potential to deliver new treatments which are more efficient and have fewer side-effects potentially improving outcomes for patients all over the world."

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, LabGenius will advance the programme through preclinical research, including in vitro efficacy studies, after which LG Chem will perform further pre-clinical development work, including in vivo studies, and then have the option to in-license the asset. LabGenius will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and potential early milestones, plus, if the option is exercised, potential triple-digit million clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, along with royalties on net sales. LG Chem will fund all research and development activities conducted under the collaboration.

About LabGenius Ltd. (LabGenius Therapeutics)

LabGenius Therapeutics is a drug discovery company at the forefront of discovering next-generation therapeutic antibodies. Its proprietary discovery platform,EVA combines advanced technologies from artificial intelligence, robotic automation, and synthetic biology to accelerate the discovery of novel multispecific antibodies. UsingEVA, LabGenius generated its lead programme, LGTX-101, a highly selective and potent trivalent VHH-based Nectin-4 x CD3 T-cell engager. LabGenius operates a hybrid business model that includes partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies in parallel with pursuing a wholly-owned therapeutic pipeline. For more information, please visit www.labgeniustx.com, or connect on LinkedIn.

About LG Chem Ltd. and LG Chem LifeSciences

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences business division of LG Chem, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Guided by its mission to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation, LG Chem Life Sciences is offering differentiated solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

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Contacts:

Media: press@labgeni.us

Corporate business development: partnerships@labgeni.us