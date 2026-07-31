

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Chem (051910.KS) reported second quarter net income of 67 billion Korean won, compared to a loss of 112 billion won, last year. Pre-tax income was 429 billion won, versus a pre-tax loss of 185 billion won, last year. Operating profit reached 600 billion won, compared to 477 billion won, a year ago. EBITDA totaled 2.206 trillion won, compared to 1.715 trillion won, previous year. Sales were 14.176 trillion won, up from 11.91 trillion won, prior year.



The company also reported its cash and cash equivalents were at 12.7 trillion won, and asset at 112.2 trillion won.



LG Chem shares closed trading at 2,58,000 won on Korea Exchange, up 5.09%.



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