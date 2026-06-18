Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Issuer") reports on matters pertaining to the Issuer.

Appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a Director

The Issuer reports that a candidate for the Issuer's vacant Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position approached the Issuer and, after a diligence review of the candidate by the Issuer's board, has been appointed, through a resolution today by the Issuer's board of directors, as herein described. As a result, the Issuer is pleased to report that Mr. Rocco Tassone (the "Appointee") will be appointed as the CEO of the Issuer, with an effective date of June 18, 2026 (the "CEO Appointment"). Mr. Tassone is a reporting shareholder of the Issuer.

In addition, Mr. Tassone will also be appointed to the Board of Directors of the Issuer (the "Directorship Appointment"), also effective June 18, 2026.

The CEO Appointment and the Directorship Appointment remain subject to approval(s) by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), being the exchange on which the Issuer is listed, alongside approval by any other required regulatory bodies (if applicable).

The Issuer expects that the appointment of Mr. Tassone will satisfy the CEO component of the previously reported upon notice of deficiency received by the Issuer from the TSX-V (the "Notice of Deficiency"). Readers should consult the Issuer's news release dated March 20, 2026 for further particulars (the "Notice of Deficiency News Release").

Notice of TSX-V Extension Regarding Corporate Secretary Position

In association with matters outlined in the Notice of Deficiency News Release, the Issuer reports that on June 9, 2026, it submitted a 30-day extension request to the TSX-V (the "Corporate Secretary Extension") so as to obtain an additional period of time as relates to the vacant Corporate Secretary position at the Issuer, date around which was previously set for June 18, 2026 as detailed in the Notice of Deficiency News Release. The Issuer was granted the Corporate Secretary Extension, and with its appreciation to the TSX-V, is now required by the TSX-V to appoint a Corporate Secretary by July 18, 2026. The Issuer notes that the Corporate Secretary Extension may also permit the Appointee under the CEO Appointment to participate in and help lead the search and selection process for the corporate secretary candidate (with whom the Appointee is expected to work closely with).

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to matters related to the CEO Appointment, the Directorship Appointment and/or the Corporate Secretary Extension. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301989

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.