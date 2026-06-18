Nestlé S.A.: Nestlé appoints Antonia Wanner as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

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Nestlé appoints Antonia Wanner as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer

Nestlé's Board of Directors has appointed Antonia Wanner, currently Chief Sustainability Officer, as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer and a member of the Group Executive Board, effective 1 September 2026.

Antonia Wanner joined Nestlé in Germany in 1996 as an in-house lawyer and has since held senior leadership positions in Procurement, Sales and Sustainability.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé, commented: "Antonia will make Corporate Communications an even stronger driver of business impact, closely aligned with our strategic priorities and focused on disciplined execution. Bringing Corporate Communications and Sustainability closer together will strengthen credible stakeholder engagement and support long-term value creation. Lisa Gibby, Chief Communications Officer, has decided to return to the U.S. after six years in the role. I thank her for her leadership and important contributions."

Antonia Wanner holds a PhD in Law and has completed executive education at IMD in Lausanne and the University of Cambridge.

Contacts:



Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com



Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com