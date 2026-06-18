

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA), a rail transport systems manufacturer, on Thursday said it, leading a consortium with Rowad Modern Engineering and Concrete Plus, has signed four contracts worth about €690 million with Egyptian National Railways to modernize two key rail corridors in Egypt. Alstom's share of the contracts is about €300 million.



The projects cover the 6th of October-Alexandria corridor and the Belbes-10th of Ramadan (B10) line and are aimed at improving rail connectivity between industrial zones, dry ports and seaports.



The 6th of October-Alexandria project is valued at €550 million, including about €240 million for Alstom. The corridor will be upgraded with digital signalling systems, telecommunications equipment, power infrastructure and track improvements.



The Belbes-10th of Ramadan line project is worth about €140 million, of which Alstom's share is approximately €60 million. The upgrade is expected to improve connectivity to one of Egypt's largest industrial hubs, boosting freight and logistics efficiency across the eastern corridor.



As consortium leader, Alstom will be responsible for the design, supply, testing and commissioning of signalling, telecommunications and control systems for both projects. Rowad Modern Engineering and Concrete Plus will carry out civil works, technical building construction and track upgrades.



Alstom said around 50% of the work will be sourced locally through Egyptian engineering talent and suppliers.



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