FirstGroup Plc - Launch of £100 million share buyback programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2026

FirstGroup plc

Launch of £100 million share buyback programme

Earlier today, FirstGroup plc ( "FirstGroup" or the "Group") announced an on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £100m of ordinary shares of 5p (the "£100m Programme").

The £100m Programme will commence tomorrow and is anticipated to end no later than 17 June 2027, subject to market conditions.

Notwithstanding the authority granted at its AGM on 25 July 2025, and recognising the buyback programme undertaken between 10 June 2025 and 2 October 2025, the Group confirms the £100m Programme will be limited to 84,323,374 being 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital on today's date.

The Group has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with Panmure Liberum Limited ( "Panmure Liberum") and RBC Europe Limited ( "RBC") which will enable the purchase of ordinary shares for the £100m Programme to continue through close periods.

The £100m Programme will be undertaken in four tranches of up to £25m, with RBC undertaking the first and third tranche and Panmure Liberum undertaking the second and fourth tranche, both acting severally as riskless principal. Each tranche will commence following completion of the previous tranche.

The sole purpose of the £100m Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Group and therefore the repurchased shares will initially be held in Treasury, before being cancelled at a later date. Treasury shares are not entitled to dividends and have no voting rights at general meetings.

Any purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the £100m Programme will be announced no later than the end of the seventh daily market session following execution.

The £100m Programme will be conducted within certain pre-set parameters including those prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of domestic law) and Chapter 9 of the Listing Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

David Blizzard General Counsel and Company Secretary Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Panmure Liberum Limited:

Nicholas How / Satbir Kler

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Elliot Thomas

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this announcement may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No statement in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast for any period. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.4.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With around 30,000 employees, we reported revenue of £1.72 billion and transported almost 1.5m passengers a day in FY 2026. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 20% of the population in the UK with a fleet of c.6,000 buses and coaches, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's most experienced rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of 317 trains through two DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development) and GWR, and three open access routes (Hull Trains and two under the Lumo brand). We are formally committed to operating a zero emission commercial bus fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2026 FirstGroup received MSCI's highest possible ESG rating of AAA, was named one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the seventh consecutive year, was ranked in the top decile for its industry by ISS based on its ESG Performance Score and holds Yearbook membership with S&P Global. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/first-group.