AI Financial Corporation Integrates USDU Stablecoin to Expand Regulated Digital Asset Settlement Capabilities in the UAE

AI Financial Corporation expands access to regulated digital asset settlement capabilities in the UAE through the integration of USDU, the first U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin registered with the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token.

LAS VEGAS, NV AND ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) ("AiFi" or the "Company"), a leading fintech provider of global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, today announced the integration of USDU into its transaction processing ecosystem.

USDU, issued by Universal Digital Intl Limited ("Universal"), is the first U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin registered with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) under its Payment Token Services Regulation (PTSR). Through this integration, AiFi's platforms will support USDU settlement capabilities for institutional and enterprise clients operating in or transacting with the UAE market.

The addition of USDU expands the range of regulated settlement options available through AiFi's infrastructure and supports the Company's strategy of enabling compliant digital asset transactions across key global markets.

Supporting Digital Asset Activity in the UAE

The UAE continues to establish itself as a leading jurisdiction for digital asset innovation, supported by a regulatory framework designed to foster institutional participation and responsible growth.

Under the CBUAE's PTSR framework, digital asset transactions and digital asset derivative transactions conducted within the UAE may be settled using fiat currency or registered foreign payment tokens that satisfy applicable regulatory requirements. As the first U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin registered under this framework, USDU provides market participants with a compliant settlement option for a broad range of digital asset and digital asset derivative activities within the UAE market.

By integrating USDU, AiFi will enable clients-including financial institutions, fintechs, payment service providers, and enterprises-to access settlement infrastructure aligned with evolving regulatory requirements in one of the world's fastest-growing digital asset markets.

Expanding Global Settlement Infrastructure

The integration builds on AiFi's broader strategy of delivering secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure for digital asset payments, trading, and settlement.

Through its platforms, AiFi supports a growing range of fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling clients to move value efficiently across jurisdictions while meeting operational and compliance requirements. The addition of USDU further strengthens the Company's ability to support cross-border activity involving the Middle East and other global markets.

"The UAE continues to demonstrate leadership in creating a regulatory framework that supports responsible digital asset innovation," said Tony Isaac, President and CEO of AI Financial Corporation. "By integrating USDU into our infrastructure, we are expanding the range of compliant settlement options available to our clients and strengthening our ability to support institutional digital asset activity in the region."

Juha Viitala, Senior Executive Officer of Universal Digital Intl Limited, added:

"USDU was designed to provide institutions with a regulated and transparent USD-denominated settlement infrastructure aligned with the UAE's evolving financial ecosystem. We are pleased to work with AI Financial Corporation to broaden access to USDU and support the growing demand for compliant digital asset settlement infrastructure."

Through this integration, AiFi's platforms will support seamless on- and off-ramping, real-time conversion, and settlement capabilities involving USDU alongside supported fiat currencies and digital assets.

About AI Financial Corporation

AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including solutions that support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Built on infrastructure that has processed more than $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since inception, AiFi serves institutional and enterprise clients across the evolving digital financial ecosystem. The Company is focused on expanding its platform capabilities to support emerging forms of financial activity, including tokenization, software-driven financial systems, and AI-enabled applications and autonomous transaction infrastructure.

For more information, please visit www.aifi.co.

About Universal Digital Intl Limited

Universal Digital Intl Limited is established in ADGM and regulated by the FSRA (FSP No. 250089) to issue a Fiat-Referenced Token to Professional Clients only . Universal is also a Registered Foreign Payment Token Issuer with the CBUAE under the PTSR and is the issuer of USDU, a fully USD-backed stablecoin and a Registered Foreign Payment Token by the CBUAE, which may be used for UAE Domestic payment of Digital Assets and Digital Assets Derivatives. USDU may not be used for general payment purposes in the UAE (i.e. UAE domestic payments). Committed to pioneering secure, transparent, and fully regulated digital assets, Universal drives innovation within the UAE's expanding virtual asset ecosystem through trusted institutional-grade solutions.

For more information, please visit www.universal.ae.

Media & Investor Contacts

AiFi Investor Relations: AIFC@gateway-grp.com

AiFi Media Relations: AIFinancial@wachsman.com

Universal Digital Media Relations: info@universal.ae

SOURCE: AI Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ai-financial-corporation-integrates-usdu-stablecoin-to-expand-regulat-1178739