Powered by Zeta's proprietary SuperGraph, Athena gives agencies real-time intelligence so they can move faster, experiment more, and prove impact with precision

Ahead of Cannes Lions 2026, Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI Marketing Cloud, announced the expansion of Athena by Zeta to agencies. Athena, Zeta's superintelligent agent, continuously analyzes signals, identifies what to do next, and optimizes outcomes to help agencies move faster, act smarter, and deliver measurably better results for their clients.

As agencies build, buy, and integrate new technologies and partners, turning those investments into real-time intelligence remains a challenge. Built on Zeta's proprietary SuperGraph, one of the industry's largest identity graphs, Athena continuously analyzes signals across 245 million individuals in the U.S. to provide a real-time understanding of customer behavior. By unifying agency data with Zeta's SuperGraph, Athena surfaces opportunities, recommends next best actions, and optimizes performance across the customer lifecycle.

"The future of marketing will be agentic," said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global. "The winners will be the agencies that can turn data, intelligence, and decisioning into faster action and better outcomes at scale. Athena was built for that future, continuously analyzing signals, identifying what to do next, and helping agencies optimize performance across every client relationship. Extending Athena to agencies is another step toward making AI-powered marketing dramatically simpler and more effective."

"This is another leap forward for the team at Zeta, enabling Athena directly into the workflows our teams use every day," said Matt Adams, Global CEO of Stagwell Media Platform. "Connecting Athena across our audience, creative, and intelligence layers, and driving intelligence directly into our stack, unlocks huge benefits for our clients. It's clear that the speed of decision-making, performance, and insight is accelerated through Athena for agencies. This approach and investment in partnership with agencies is unparalleled, welcomed, and their ability to develop Athena is now moving faster than the industry as a whole."

Built for agencies and media teams, the following AI capabilities are integrated directly into Athena for agencies:

Agentic Workflows: AI agents that continuously monitor performance, recommend next-best actions, and optimize outcomes across campaigns without waiting to be asked.

AI agents that continuously monitor performance, recommend next-best actions, and optimize outcomes across campaigns without waiting to be asked. Precision Measurement: Identity-powered attribution that connects marketing activity to incremental business impact in real time.

Identity-powered attribution that connects marketing activity to incremental business impact in real time. Answers: Conversational intelligence that turns customer signals, campaign performance and business outcomes into clear, actionable decisions.

Athena for Insights and Measurement is available to agency partners in beta today, with full availability scheduled to be rolled out throughout the remainder of 2026.

Zeta at Cannes Lions

Zeta Global will spotlight Athena by Zeta throughout Cannes Lions 2026, hosting daily demos and client engagements at the Athena suite.

To learn more about Athena by Zeta, visit here.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform powered by one of the industry's largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

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Investor Relations

Matt Pfau

ir@zetaglobal.com

Press

Krystina Puleo

press@zetaglobal.com