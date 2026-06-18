Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Begins Shipments of GaN-Based 548 VA IQ9S Commercial Microinverters in the United States

FREMONT, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that it began production shipments of its IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverter, the company's most powerful microinverter currently available across the United States. Built with advanced gallium nitride (GaN) technology, the IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverter supports high-wattage solar panels up to 770 W and connects directly to three-phase 480Y/277 V (wye) grid configurations without requiring external transformers.

Safe harbor orders for IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters remain open and should be placed before July 4, 2026, to help customers secure equipment ahead of upcoming federal tax credit deadlines. Safe harbor orders placed before the deadline are expected to ship soon after, allowing customers to lock in eligibility while finalizing project designs. Tax credit eligibility varies based on applicable legal requirements and individual project details.

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters support 18 A of continuous DC current, deliver up to 548 VA of continuous output power, and are designed for high-wattage solar panels up to 770 W. This helps optimize the DC/AC ratio and may increase energy production from each module, making IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters ideal for commercial projects using 600 W to 770 W panels. Advanced GaN technology enables high performance and cooler operation under normal operating conditions, and an industry-leading CEC weighted efficiency of 97.5%.

"Module wattages keep climbing, and the IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverter is built for exactly where the industry is headed," said Eric Edler, project manager at Eland Electric Corporation. "With 548 VA of output and support for panels up to 770 W, we can plan high-density commercial rooftops with fewer compromises. Now that the product is shipping, we're ready to put it to work."

"At Detail Solar, we service multiple large commercial arrays," said Paul Zimmer Sr., founder and owner of Detail Solar LLC. "The most exciting thing to me about the IQ9S-3P Microinverter is that we are going to get the reliability of Enphase microinverters in 480 V commercial systems. Commercial central inverters fail regularly, causing downtime for large portions of the array, whereas Enphase microinverters just work. And if one does fail, it's only one panel down."

Detail Solar recently utilized IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters to repower a commercial solar array at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina. The first phase retrofitted 30 kW of the university's 988 kW system, replacing aging string inverters with Enphase panel-level architecture to help restore energy production and improve long-term reliability. Read about the case study on the Enphase website.

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters are designed to meet rigorous grid compliance standards, including UL 1741-SB and IEEE 1547-2018. They include rapid shutdown, phase balancing, voltage and frequency ride-through, and loss-of-phase detection to support grid safety and system reliability. Enphase microinverter systems convert DC to AC at each panel, eliminating long high-voltage DC runs used in traditional string inverter designs and delivering a safer, all-AC architecture on the roof. Enphase microinverters help increase energy production in shaded or uneven roof conditions and provide per-panel monitoring through the Enphase® App.

IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters that are manufactured in U.S. facilities with domestic content may qualify as "FEOC compliant" (see Enphase website for details on "FEOC compliant" products) and may help certain eligible projects qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits, subject to project-specific requirements and applicable laws. The products also comply with Buy America Act standards for federal direct procurement contracts.

Enphase IQ9 Commercial Microinverters connect to the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro, the communication and control hub for Enphase commercial systems. The gateway enables real-time monitoring, energy management, remote firmware updates, export limiting, and other advanced grid features, subject to system configuration and operating conditions. It also offers flexible connectivity and setup through the Enphase Installer App.

"The IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverter extends Enphase's panel-level architecture to higher-power 480 V commercial projects," said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. "By manufacturing this product in the United States and shipping it ahead of key safe harbor deadlines, we expect it may help customers build more efficiently, address federal sourcing requirements, and move forward with greater confidence, depending on project conditions."

The IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverter is backed by an industry-leading 25-year limited warranty, while the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro comes with a 15-year limited warranty. Certain Enphase products may qualify as FEOC compliant under IRS Notice 2025-08. Customers should consult their legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility. Learn more about commercial microinverters on the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the suitability of IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters for high-power commercial solar projects and three-phase 480Y/277 V grid configurations; the expected benefits of gallium nitride-based technology; the timing of safe harbor orders and related shipments; the ability of customers to safe harbor equipment for federal tax credit purposes; and the ability of certain products to qualify for domestic content, FEOC compliance, and related incentive programs. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand; competitive developments; changes in tax credits, incentive programs, and regulatory or compliance requirements; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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