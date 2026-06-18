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Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
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WKN: A422AJ | ISIN: CA90356T1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 4KL0
München
18.06.26 | 08:12
0,167 Euro
-6,72 % -0,012
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UBERDOC HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBERDOC HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1660,19115:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBERDOC HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES
UBERDOC HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBERDOC HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,167-6,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.