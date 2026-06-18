Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to change its corporate name to Apptly Health Technologies Corp. ("Apptly"). The rebrand is expected to mark the next chapter in the Company's evolution, from a platform that helps patients book specialists into a leading marketplace for direct-pay healthcare in the United States. The Company's flagship consumer platform will continue to operate under its established UberDoc brand.

The name change will reflect how the business has evolved beyond appointment booking. What began as direct access to specialists has become a platform through which patients, employers, government agencies, and healthcare innovators can access care outside the limitations of traditional insurance models.

The name Apptly reflects the principle the Company intends to build its brand around: appropriate care, at the appropriate price, by the appropriate physician. In a system where patients are often limited by availability, referral requirements, and uncertainty around cost, Apptly is built on the premise that patients should be able to access the physician best suited to their needs at a transparent price known before they book.

"Our mission has been simple: connect patients with the right physician, at the right time, for the right price. We believe healthcare works best when patients and physicians engage directly, without unnecessary barriers, delays, or hidden costs," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer. The Company has built a network of more than 5,000 board-certified physicians and clinicians across 55-plus specialties in all 50 states, and Apptly will leverage that network across multiple revenue streams.

As Apptly, the Company is focused on three priorities for the period ahead. First, scaling its specialist network and accelerating consumer adoption. Second, exploring opportunities to expand the range of services, products, and strategic partnerships available through the platform. Third, growing its institutional channels, including direct-pay employer benefits and government and agency examination contracts that are already generating recurring revenue. Together, these initiatives are intended to further position Apptly as a gateway to direct-pay healthcare rather than solely a specialist booking platform.

The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, a vascular and board-certified general surgeon, who serves as Founder, Chair of the Board of Directors ("Board"), and Interim Chief Executive Officer as the Company enters this next phase of growth. Dr. Muto was recently appointed to the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics, a federal advisory committee to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter in our company's evolution. As we become Apptly Health Technologies, we are building on the foundation established by UberDoc and advancing our vision of becoming a leading marketplace for direct-pay healthcare in the United States," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The Company expects its common shares to continue trading on the CSE under the symbol "APPT" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "4KL0" following the change. The name change remains subject to customary corporate approvals and acceptance by the CSE and is expected to take effect on or about June 23, 2026. Any resulting updates to the Company's CUSIP and ISIN will be announced separately.

Shareholders are not required to take any action. The proposed name change will not affect the number of common shares of the Company outstanding or the rights attaching to those common shares, and will not result in any change to the Company's share capital, business operations, management, or the Board.

The Company also announces that Sean Kearney has resigned from the Board, effective June 9, 2026.

About Apptly Health Technologies (currently UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp.)

UBERDOC Health Technologies Corp. operates UberDoc, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, with no referral requirements, no insurance barriers, and no surprise bills. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55-plus specialties in all 50 states, the platform provides patients with faster access to care while enabling physicians to expand patient access and grow their practices. The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, M.D. Learn more at uber-docs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's intention to change its corporate name, the anticipated timing and effect of the name change, the continued trading of its securities under existing trading symbols, the resignation of a director, the Company's growth strategy, marketplace expansion initiatives, commercial priorities, and future business plans. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the receipt of required approvals, market conditions, business execution risks, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the proposed name change will be completed on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302024

Source: UberDoc