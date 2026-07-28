Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL0) (the "the Company" or "Apptly"), operator of the UberDoc direct-pay healthcare marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with Bryleos (BioNADrx Holdings, Inc.), a woman-owned life sciences company focused on NAD+ science and oral cellular-health formulations.

Highlights:

Marketplace Onboarding: Bryleos joins the UberDoc marketplace with a dedicated company presence, giving patients and physicians a direct line to its offerings.

Bryleos joins the UberDoc marketplace with a dedicated company presence, giving patients and physicians a direct line to its offerings. Broader Platform Reach: The partnership marks another step in executing Apptly's platform strategy, extending UberDoc's direct, transparent-access model beyond specialist care and adding a new offering to the ecosystem as the Company builds toward multiple revenue streams across the platform.

The partnership marks another step in executing Apptly's platform strategy, extending UberDoc's direct, transparent-access model beyond specialist care and adding a new offering to the ecosystem as the Company builds toward multiple revenue streams across the platform. Patent-Pending Technology: Bryleos's patent-pending LathMized NAD+ platform is built around the metabolic changes associated with aging, recovery, and everyday cellular resilience.

Bryleos's patent-pending LathMized NAD+ platform is built around the metabolic changes associated with aging, recovery, and everyday cellular resilience. Published, Peer-Reviewed Research: Bryleos grounds its work in randomized, placebo-controlled human research, with findings published in the peer-reviewed literature.

Through this partnership, UberDoc will feature Bryleos and its offerings within its platform and communications. As with any partner it features commercially, the Company discloses that relationship in line with applicable advertising and endorsement guidelines. The Company doesn't provide medical advice - clinical and treatment decisions remain solely between patients and their physicians.

"UberDoc was built on a simple idea, that patients and physicians deserve direct, transparent access to the innovations shaping modern health," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a practicing vascular surgeon. "Our partnership with Bryleos reflects that same commitment. We are focused on building a trusted, transparent platform where patients and the physicians who serve them can explore credible options in one place, and we are glad to welcome Bryleos into that ecosystem."

"At Bryleos, our mission has always been to translate rigorous scientific research into meaningful support for healthy aging and cellular wellness," said Wendy Komac, Chief Executive Officer of Bryleos. "Partnering with UberDoc allows us to connect with physicians and patients through an innovative healthcare platform built on transparency, accessibility, and quality care. Together, we have an opportunity to bring the concept of precision nutrition, including science-backed NAD+ support, into more informed conversations about metabolic health and overall wellness."

"As a Board Member, I am proud that the Company is partnering with Bryleos, a woman-owned life sciences company focused on cellular health that has invested in published, peer-reviewed human research," said John Dvor, a member of the Company's Board of Directors. "Partnerships like this one expand what patients can discover on the UberDoc marketplace and reflect the standard we intend to hold for every company we bring onto the platform."

About Apptly Health Technologies Corp.

Apptly Health Technologies Corp. operates UberDoc, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists at transparent, upfront prices, with no referral requirements, no insurance barriers, and no surprise bills. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across 55-plus specialties in all 50 states, the platform provides patients with faster access to care while enabling physicians to expand patient access and grow their practices. The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, M.D.

About Bryleos

Bryleos (BioNADrx Holdings, Inc.) is a woman-owned life sciences company developing proprietary, orally delivered NAD+ formulations designed to support healthy cellular metabolism. Its patent-pending LathMized NAD+ platform is built around the metabolic changes associated with aging, recovery, and everyday cellular resilience. Bryleos states that it grounds its work in randomized, placebo-controlled human research with findings published in the peer-reviewed literature. More information, including its published research, is available at bryleos.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits and scope of the partnership with Bryleos, the featuring of Bryleos on the UberDoc marketplace, and the Company's broader platform, ecosystem, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market conditions, business execution risks, regulatory considerations, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that the initiatives described in this release will achieve the results currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306889

Source: Apptly Health Technologies Corp.