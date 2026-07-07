Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Apptly Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: APPT) (FSE: 4KL) (the "Company"), operator of the UberDoc direct-pay healthcare marketplace, today announced the appointment of Dr. Eric Bricker, Dr. Diana Girnita, Dr. Cristin Dickerson, and Dr. Fred Liss to its Advisory Board. The appointments bring extensive experience across healthcare finance, direct-pay specialty care, employer-sponsored healthcare, and physician leadership, further strengthening the Company's strategic advisory capabilities as it continues to expand its nationwide direct-pay healthcare marketplace.

Together, the advisors have built businesses, physician organizations, and care delivery models that have advanced price transparency, expanded direct-pay specialty care, and strengthened employer access to healthcare across the United States, providing the Company with valuable strategic insight as it continues to grow.

Dr. Eric Bricker, MD, is an internal medicine physician and the co-founder and former Chief Medical Officer of Compass Professional Health Services, the healthcare navigation company that grew to 1.8 million members across more than 2,000 employer clients, including T-Mobile and Southwest Airlines, before its acquisition by Alight Solutions in 2018. He is the founder of AHealthcareZ, a healthcare-finance education platform followed by more than 130,000 people across YouTube and LinkedIn, and the author of Healthcare Money Campfire Stories.

Dr. Diana Girnita, MD, PhD, is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rheumatologist OnCall, which the Direct Specialty Care Alliance identifies as the first U.S. telehealth practice dedicated to rheumatology and autoimmune care. She is double board-certified in internal medicine and rheumatology, holds a PhD in immunology, completed postdoctoral training at Harvard, and co-founded the Direct Specialty Care Alliance to help specialists transition to the direct-pay model.

Dr. Cristin Dickerson, MD, is a board-certified radiologist and the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Green Imaging, a national direct-pay imaging network founded in 2011 that has grown to thousands of imaging facilities serving individuals and employer-sponsored health plans across the United States. She completed fellowship training in cancer imaging at MD Anderson Cancer Center and is the author of Aligned: How Patients, Physicians, and Employers Are Working Together to Transform Healthcare.

Dr. Fred Liss, MD, is an orthopedic and hand surgeon with more than 30 years of clinical practice and has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2015. He founded and led a physician-owned hospital from 2008 to 2023, serves as Chair of the Board of Physician-Led Healthcare for America, and is a General Partner at PhyCap Fund, an early-stage venture fund founded and managed by practicing physicians.

"Each of these physicians has built or led organizations that demonstrate the value of transparent, direct-pay healthcare," said Dr. Paula M. Muto, Founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Their collective experience across healthcare finance, employer solutions, physician leadership, and specialty care will provide valuable insight as we continue expanding our physician network, strengthening employer and hospital relationships, and continuing to build a marketplace that expands access to transparent, direct-pay specialty care."

The advisory appointments further enhance the Company's strategic capabilities as it continues expanding its physician network, employer relationships, and nationwide direct-pay healthcare marketplace.

About Apptly Health Technologies Corp.

Apptly Health Technologies Corp. operates UberDoc, a direct-pay healthcare marketplace that connects patients directly with board-certified specialists through transparent, upfront pricing. The platform eliminates traditional referral requirements and insurance barriers while providing faster access to specialty care. With more than 5,000 specialist physicians and clinicians across more than 55 specialties in all 50 states, the platform enables patients to access timely care while helping physicians expand patient access and grow their practices. The Company was founded by Dr. Paula M. Muto, MD, FACS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected contributions of the Company's Advisory Board members, the Company's growth strategy, marketplace expansion initiatives, physician network development, employer and healthcare industry relationships, and commercial objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, adoption of the Company's marketplace, development of commercial relationships, general economic conditions, and the risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the initiatives described in this release will achieve the results currently contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304214

Source: Apptly Health Technologies Corp.