CVS Health: Powering Store Readiness: How Supply Chain Automation Helps CVS Pharmacy Move Products With Precision

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / CVS Health

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Key points

CVS Pharmacy is using advanced automation to modernize how products move from distribution centers to stores.

An automated distribution center in New Jersey supports faster, more precise store replenishment across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Combining robotics with human expertise helps CVS Pharmacy strengthen reliability, safety, and operational efficiency at scale.

Behind every CVS Pharmacy store is a complex supply chain designed to help teams do their jobs more efficiently and support a consistent in-store experience for customers. A distribution center in Hainesport, New Jersey, offers a clear example of how CVS Pharmacy is modernizing those operations through thoughtful use of supply chain automation, advanced logistics, and inventory management.

Inside the facility, much of the movement happens beyond what the eye can see. Behind red-and-gray walls reaching nearly three stories high, hundreds of robots work in coordination, moving thousands of products each day through an automated storage-and-retrieval system. Together with CVS Pharmacy colleagues on-site, these systems support steady, predictable deliveries to stores across the region.

"The automation in use at our Hainesport, NJ facility is helping us get products to our stores more efficiently than ever before," said Josh White, Chief Supply Chain and Logistics Officer, CVS Health. "The goal is to improve how accurately and efficiently we move products through our network so stores can operate with confidence and customers can get the items they want and need."

A smarter way to distribute everyday essentials

The Hainesport distribution center focuses on health, beauty, and personal care items that stores typically need in smaller quantities. Products like deodorant, skin care items, and household basics move through the building in reusable tote bins, guided by automation designed to reduce unnecessary handling.

Robots retrieve totes stacked in dense grid formations and deliver them to CVS Pharmacy colleagues at workstations, where items are sorted and routed to specific stores. Automated systems then label, stack, and prepare orders for shipment, ensuring consistency from pick to pallet.

This product distribution approach allows the facility to process approximately 2 million items each week; a significant increase compared to prior operations before automation was introduced in 2023.

Supporting colleagues through technology

While warehouse automation plays a central role, people remain essential to the operation. About 150 colleagues currently work at the Hainesport site, and CVS Pharmacy plans to expand on-site teams over the coming year. Technology is designed to support colleagues by reducing repetitive tasks, improving ergonomics, and allowing teams to focus on higher-value work.

Automated palletizing systems stack totes by weight, while robotic arms handle wrapping and staging, with these processes designed with safety and consistency in mind. When deliveries reach stores, totes are designed for easy unpacking, simplifying the process for store teams.

Built for scale and reliability

The New Jersey facility carries roughly 10,000 unique products, representing a portion of the total assortment available in CVS Pharmacy stores. Certain items, such as pharmaceuticals or bulk shipments, are handled through other specialized parts of the distribution network to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Technology partners including AutoStore, Tompkins Robotics, and Bastian Solutions support the systems in use at the site. Together, these tools help CVS Pharmacy manage inventory flow in a way that prioritizes accuracy, predictability, and resilience across the supply chain.

The bigger picture with advanced automation

As consumer needs continue to evolve, CVS Pharmacy is investing in infrastructure that supports long-term operational excellence. Automated distribution is one part of a broader effort to modernize the CVS Pharmacy supply chain, helping stores stay focused on caring for customers while back-end systems handle complexity behind the scenes.

"For our store teams, what matters most is knowing that shipments arrive as expected, are accurate, and are easy to work with," said White. "That reliability starts long before a truck reaches the store."

Through continued investment in automation, people, and partnerships, CVS Pharmacy is strengthening the foundation that supports its retail, health, and wellness services nationwide, one distribution center at a time.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/powering-store-readiness-how-supply-chain-automation-helps-cvs-pharma-1179037