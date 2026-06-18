GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report: About GoDaddy | Sustainability Governance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Originally published in GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report

Sustainability Governance

GoDaddy remains committed to embedding sustainability across our business and operations and within our strategy. Our approach focuses on creating long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and communities while minimizing our environmental footprint. The roles and responsibilities outlined in our governance model span across the company and up to our Board of Directors (Board), enabling clear accountability, informed decision-making, and consistent progress tracking.

Board & Executive-Level Oversight

Sustainability oversight is entrusted to our Board and its committees. Our committees aim to ensure GoDaddy addresses its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impacts while continuously monitoring and reviewing the effectiveness of our sustainability initiatives. The Board works closely with management to integrate sustainability considerations into our long-term strategy, taking into account the related risks and opportunities.

BOARD & COMMITTEE-LEVEL OVERSIGHT

NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The Nominating and Governance Committee oversees GoDaddy's sustainability strategy, practices, and programs, including risk mitigation and reporting. The committee also reviews GoDaddy's public disclosures on such matters, including those in our proxy statements and annual Global Stakeholder Impact Reports. The Nominating and Governance Committee regularly reports to the Board on these topics.

COMPENSATION & HUMAN CAPITAL COMMITTEE

The Compensation and Human Capital Committee maintains oversight of the company's human capital management practices and programs. The committee oversees GoDaddy's talent management practices, including the company's compensation programs, pay parity analysis and reporting, and the company's culture and recruiting practices. The Compensation and Human Capital Committee reports regularly to the Board on these topics.

AUDIT & RISK COMMITTEE

The Audit and Risk Committee oversees the company's risk assessment and management as it pertains to the company's financial, accounting, and overall operational performance. The Audit and Risk Committee reports regularly to the Board on these topics.

EXECUTIVE & MANAGEMENT-LEVEL OVERSIGHT

MANAGEMENT OVERSEES THE PROGRESS OF RESPECTIVE SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMS AND PRACTICES AS THEY RELATE TO KEY AREAS OF OUR BUSINESS

Management reports regularly to the Board and its committees to provide insight and updates regarding the company's human capital management, sustainability programs and practices, including progress on goals such as our emissions reductions, and the overall risk framework and profile of the company. Members of our Sustainability Working Group, who directly manage our sustainability efforts and disclosures, report directly to members of management and senior leaders.

SUSTAINABILITY WORKING GROUP

OUR SUSTAINABILITY WORKING GROUP IS COMPOSED OF LEADERS ACROSS THE COMPANY

The Sustainability Working Group is a cross-functional group of leaders chaired by the Corporate Sustainability and ESG Team. The Sustainability Working Group is responsible for driving progress across priority topics and guiding and executing the company's sustainability strategy by managing relevant potential sustainability risks and opportunities. The Sustainability Working Group also supports our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices and transparent disclosure.

Learn more about GoDaddy's 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2025 Global Stakeholder Impact Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching purpose and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual reporting. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector, and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please refer to the Frameworks & Metrics section.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world's largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

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Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/godaddy-2025-global-stakeholder-impact-report-about-godaddy-%7c-sustainability-gov-1179078