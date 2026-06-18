Dove Announces Official Partnership with Tori Penso, the First American Woman Ever Selected to Referee a Men's FIFA World Cup, Inspiring a New Generation to Play with Confidence and Joy

Together, Dove and Tori Penso will champion a message of confidence and self-esteem for girls in sports through visible support both on the field and in an exclusive social docuseries as Tori makes history at the FIFA World Cup 2026

HOBOKEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Beauty brand Dove has announced a partnership with Tori Penso, the first American woman ever selected to serve as a Head Referee at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Together, Dove and Penso will take to one of the world's biggest global stages in sports to celebrate the confidence and joy that helps girls stay in the game through symbolic game day gear and an exclusive behind-the-scenes social docuseries about Tori's journey in sports. The partnership builds on "The Game Is Ours," a global sports platform under the Dove Self-Esteem Project.

Dove research shows that one in two girls who quit sports are criticized for their body type, a pressure that strips away the joy of playing, and ultimately pushes them out of the game. By teaming up with Penso, Dove is helping make confidence visible on the pitch throughout the tournament.

"We know confidence can play a powerful role in helping girls stay in the game," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Marketing Officer, Dove. "Tori's story is a powerful reminder of what's possible when girls stay in sports, and in a male dominated tournament, it's important for girls to see this represented on the pitch. We're proud to partner with her and celebrate the confidence, determination and love of the game that helped her make history."

This work builds on the Dove Self-Esteem Project's commitment to helping girls stay in sport through the Body Confident Sport program. Through Body Confident Sport, coaches, parents, and mentors are equipped with evidence-based tools to help girls build body confidence and continue participating in the sports they love. To date, the Dove Self-Esteem Project has reached more than 160 million young people across 150+ countries with self-esteem education, with a goal of reaching 250 million young lives globally by 2030.

Outfitting An Unshakeable Presence On The Field

Because Tori isn't just any referee, Dove is equipping her with custom game gear designed to carry her support system right out to the center circle. When Tori takes the pitch during the tournament, she will be wearing:

The Blue Whistle: A custom, Dove-blue whistle, serving as a distinct visual marker of a new era of leadership on the field.

Cheer On Cleats: Bespoke cleats featuring the names of her three daughters, alongside a message for girls everywhere: The Game is Ours.

These custom pieces serve as a reminder that keeping girls confident and in sports deserves the world's full attention.

TORI PENSO'S CUSTOM 'THE GAME IS OURS' CLEATS AND BLUE WHISTLE.

Bringing Fans Inside the Moment: The Social Docuseries

To extend this partnership beyond the stadium lines, Dove will launch a social docuseries about Penso and her inspiring journey. This multi-episode deep dive follows what it actually takes to build a history-maker, tracking Penso's journey across three distinct chapters.

Time To Get In The Game

Behind every historic stride are the people who watched the early mornings, the endless cross-country flights and the quiet moments of sacrifice.

"Tori's drive has propelled her to the absolute pinnacle of this sport, and she has earned every single centimeter of that grass," said Chris Penso, Tori's husband and fellow Major League Soccer referee. "I had a front-row seat in the mid-2010s when she questioned whether to keep going. There have been immensely tough days alongside the good ones, but her deep joy and commitment to soccer never wavered."

Penso's path from those moments of doubt has been defined by a series of monumental historic firsts. She went on to become the first female to referee in Major League Soccer in 20 years, later serving as the first American to referee a senior World Cup Final. Now, her selection as the first American woman to serve as a head referee in a Men's World Cup cements her place in global sports history.

"By partnering with Tori to share the raw truth of her journey-the passion, the training and the camaraderie-Dove is taking fans so much deeper into the World Cup experience by letting them see the game entirely through her eyes," Chris Penso added. "Seeing that dedication day in and day out is going to create an immeasurable amount of inspiration for the next generation."

That inspiration carries an immense weight for the community of female officials who understand exactly what it takes to step onto a global stage.

"You know you are carrying the weight of every woman and young girl who is watching a group that isn't yet represented in massive numbers," says FIFA Assistant Referee, Alyssa Pennington, about the profound feeling of accomplishment in stepping onto a field of this scale. "To see Tori at the center of the action is going to bring an overwhelming mix of joy, pride and admiration for everyone who has watched her entire journey up to this milestone."

Visit Dove.com to learn how to KeepHerConfident through the Body Confident Sport program and follow @Dove on social for more from Dove and Tori Penso during FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Media Contact:

Katie Walley-Wiegert

katie@themagnetic.com

About the Dove Research

Dove commissioned this survey to expose the reality of girls' experience in sports and the impact it has on their confidence, as well as the drivers behind girls dropping out and potential solutions.



We asked 4,917 children of different ages, ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds in?Brazil,?Canada,?Germany,?Italy,?Japan, the UK, and US to take part in a 15-minute online survey.

The study included 3,506 girls aged between 9-17 years old (approximately 500 from each country) and 1,391 boys aged 9-17 years old (approximately 200 from each country) who had the consent of a parent or legal guardian to take part.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove is the largest self-esteem education provider in the world, offering no-cost, academically validated tools to parents, teachers, mentors, and kids for nearly two decades with the Dove Self-Esteem Project. To date, Dove has reached more than 160 million young people globally across 150+ countries with?DSEP, with a goal of reaching?250M?young lives by 2030.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care - proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.??

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.?

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:?

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.?? Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature.?This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.? © 2026 Unilever

SOURCE: Dove

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