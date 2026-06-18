

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet's (GOOG) self-driving unit Waymo is recalling 3,871 fifth-generation automated driving systems (ADS) in the U.S. after a software issue was found that could allow vehicles to enter closed freeway construction zones and continue driving through active work areas.



According to a recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the software may fail to recognize certain freeway closure conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.



The recall follows more than a dozen incidents reported since April in California and Arizona, where Waymo autonomous vehicles drove past ramp closure signs and entered pre-planned construction zones or freeway lanes with active roadwork.



The latest action marks Waymo's second recall in just over a month. In May, the company recalled about 3,800 robotaxis after identifying a software issue that could allow vehicles to enter flooded roadways. That recall followed an April incident in San Antonio in which an unoccupied Waymo vehicle drove into a flooded lane during severe weather. No injuries were reported.



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