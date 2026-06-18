CuriosityStream Appoints Claire Chiang As Corporate Controller

SILVER SPRING, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI), a leading global factual media company, today announced the appointment of Claire Chiang to the role of Corporate Controller. Ms. Chiang will report to Brady Hayden, CuriosityStream's Chief Financial Officer.

As part of her compensation package, Ms. Chiang received a restricted stock grant covering 35,000 shares of the Company's common stock, effective June 18, 2026. The award was granted outside of the Company's shareholder-approved equity compensation plans and was approved by the Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a material inducement to Ms. Chiang's acceptance of employment with the Company.

The restricted stock unit award will vest in full on the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to Ms. Chiang's continued employment with the Company through such date, and any shares that vest will remain subject to a one-year post-vesting holding period, subject to the terms of the applicable award agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions, consumers' valuation of factual content, and the Company's continued success. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "predicts" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under "Risk Factors" in CuriosityStream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, that CuriosityStream filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 12, 2026, and in CuriosityStream's other SEC filings. These risk factors are important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream's reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream's ability to maintain and develop new and existing revenue-generating relationships and partnerships or to significantly increase CuriosityStream's subscriber base and retain customers; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream's ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; and (vi) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

About CuriosityStream Inc.

CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq:CURI) is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is also a leader in high-integrity AI video model training and data licensing, extending the reach and value of its premium library. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity History, Curiosity Animals, Curiosity Explora, and other free, ad-supported channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

Contact:

CuriosityStream Investor Relations

Brett Maas

IR@CuriosityStream.com

SOURCE: CuriosityStream

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