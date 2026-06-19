Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that following a thorough search process, the Nomination Committee recommended and the Board appointed Julian Ide as an independent non-executive director of the PSH Board. Mr. Ide will join the Board with effect from June 18, 2026.

"Julian brings a wealth of global asset management experience and deep expertise in client engagement and product positioning, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Board of PSH," said PSH Chairman Rupert Morley. "His experience in asset management industry across global markets, combined with his strategic vision, will further enhance the Board's strategic perspective and capabilities."

Julian Ide

Mr. Ide has over 35 years of experience in asset management and financial services industries and currently serves as Principal of Thinking Capital, a position he has held since 2024. From 2011 to 2023, he served as Chief Executive Officer on three occasions: from 2011 to 2016, he served as CEO of Old Mutual Global Investors, establishing the firm as one of the UK's fastest-growing asset managers; from 2016 to 2017, he served as CEO of Source ETF, driving a substantive transformation by significantly increasing its assets under management and advising on its sale to Invesco; and from 2018 to 2023, he served as CEO of Martin Currie, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton where he led a strategic turnaround of the firm, following which he served as Head of EMEA at Franklin Templeton (2020 to 2023) and as Vice Chair of Franklin Templeton (2023 to 2024), assuming increasing responsibilities in the leadership of the firm.

Mr. Ide currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Rathbones Asset Management, where he provides regulatory oversight and supports the executive leadership team on strategy and business development. He also serves as a Trustee and Investment Committee Member of the Sir Jules Thorn Trust, a medical research grant-making charity.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ide held senior management roles at BBVA Asset Management, Credit Suisse Asset Management, ABN Amro Asset Management, Schroders, Merrill Lynch Investment Management, and Deutsche Morgan Grenfell. He began his career as a qualified solicitor at Freshfields, practicing in London and Hong Kong, which informs his sound understanding of governance and regulatory matters.

Mr. Ide holds an MA in Law (MA Cantab) from Cambridge University and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Guildford Law School.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH: Other)

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