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Freitag, 19.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
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WKN: A12C4S | ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46 | Ticker-Symbol: 7P2
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 20:33
44,800 Euro
-1,54 % -0,700
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,70045,00018.06.
44,70044,80018.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD44,800-1,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.