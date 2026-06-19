HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Robert Bosch Finance LLC & Robert Bosch GmbH
HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Robert Bosch Finance LLC / Robert Bosch GmbH
|Guarantor (if any):
|Robert Bosch GmbH / na
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 850,000,000 / EUR 650,000,000
|Description:
|3.25% due 21st May 2029 / 4% due 21st May 2036
|Offer price:
|99.66 / 98.617
|Stabilising Manager:
|HSBC Continental Europe
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction
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