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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:02
35,000 Euro
+1,16 % +0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,40036,40010:40
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 10:18 Uhr
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

12/06/2026

7,300

27.900000

28.540000

28.244373

15/06/2026

6,745

29.320000

29.920000

29.583775

16/06/2026

6,772

29.120000

29.780000

29.476630

17/06/2026

6,800

28.640000

29.540000

29.037529

18/06/2026

5,129

29.640000

30.300000

30.153687

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,157,188. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,157,188. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 12.06.26-18.06.2026.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916

© 2026 PR Newswire
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