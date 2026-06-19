Stagwell Launches The Media Machine, Full Lifecycle Agentic Media Operating System

An AI-native operating system for media developed by GALE - where 20+ intelligent agents plan, buy, optimize, and report across every major platform, with humans in control at every decision gate

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of The Media Machine, a full lifecycle agentic media operating system. The Media Machine accelerates optimization, maximizes media investment efficiency, and drives higher-quality audience engagement across platforms. It blends automation and human expertise at every stage of the process by leveraging over 20 intelligent agents that operate across the entire system. Stagwell's GALE led development of The Media Machine in collaboration with media agency Assembly and Stagwell Media Platform.

Building on the launch of The Machine in January 2026, Stagwell's agentic operating system for marketing, The Media Machine extends this vision into media. The Machine enhances the data systems and tools marketers already use, including Figma, Slack, Teams, Adobe, and performance dashboards, eliminating the need to adopt new closed-system software.

At the core of The Media Machine is an advanced media-specific operating layer that enables a seamless end-to-end workflow through a fully integrated operating system. Beyond supporting basic task execution, it enables agentic buying and a more connected process across the full funnel, extending and complementing Stagwell's existing media stack. The operating system integrates directly with leading ecosystems including across Google's GMP products, Meta, Microsoft & LinkedIn, TikTok and The Trade Desk, enabling planning and activation across channels within a single workflow. A unified ID graph powers audience-first planning from brief to activation, while advanced modelling continuously updates performance insights to drive smarter decisions. The recently launched Stagwell Search+ also integrates into the platform, adding a layer of LLM share of ranking enabling a measurable output of how the end state media solution accelerates a brands LLM visibility.

"The launch of The Media Machine marks a major step forward in Stagwell's media strategy," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "Along with our investment in The Machine and our agentic targeting system with Palantir, The Media Machine moves us toward a next-generation media model powered by AI across the full campaign lifecycle."

Slavi Samardzija, Global Chair of Media & Commerce at Stagwell, added, "The Media Machine is first of its kind industry application, that goes beyond planning, into extensive automation of cross-platform activation, from campaign and line-item creation to always-on algorithmic investment reallocation. Our teams can now act with agility and speed, connecting every signal and delivering better outcomes for clients, while keeping humans firmly in control of every critical decision."

The Media Machine brings tremendous benefits to brands when measured against traditional planning, investment and optimization processes. Core benefits of The Media Machine include:

Speed, Agility & Performance: The Media Machine transforms the performance chain from insight to action in seconds, enabling instant, automated optimization of in-flight media. It delivers unprecedented agility, allowing campaigns to adapt in real time to maximize impact.

Enhanced ROI & Data-Driven Decisioning: The solution increases both strategic and tactical ROI through smarter audience construction and enriched workflows powered by custom data. It utilises real-time, algorithmic recommendations to empower trading specialists with greater precision and efficiency.

Integrated Measurement & Accountability: The Media Machine places unified measurement at the core, ensuring full accountability of decisions, performance, and impact. It enables continuous, always-on optimization aligned to brand objectives at a speed and frequency not seen before.

A New Agency Model for Growth: The Media Machine enables the creation of a new agency model that changes the traditional team structure, integrates orchestration talent, unlocks differentiated commercials models and creates new ways of working. This new balance of technology, structure and talent will allow marketers to act faster by combining precision with creativity and innovation to deliver growth.

"Built by our media practitioners with deep activation expertise, The Media Machine was designed to solve the fundamental limitations that arise when conversational layers are bolted onto legacy tools," said Brad Nunn, Managing Director, Media at GALE. "It offers a deep, robust foundational layer with extensive customization options, empowering each agency and brand to define and shape its most successful version."

This solution also comes after a strong year of momentum for Stagwell in AI and media following the launches of Stagwell Media Platform, Stagwell Search+ and Agent Cloud .

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonise the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact:

Stagwell

Quinn Werner

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-launches-the-media-machine-full-lifecycle-agentic-1179409