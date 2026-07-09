Haier Europe Appoints Stagwell as Creative Agency for the Haier Brand, Following Ingenuity+ Pitch Process

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2026 / Today, Haier Europe appoints Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network transforming marketing through AI, as its lead creative agency for the Haier Brand, following a competitive pitch process managed by Ingenuity+.

Haier strives to deliver premium appliances powered by intelligent technology, naturally designed around customers, empowering them every day as their needs evolve. Stagwell was selected to support the Haier brand through its next phase of growth, bringing its "More Creation, More Possibilities" brand payoff to life through creative communications across Europe.

Coordinated by a Client Service Team based in the Italian office, Stagwell will lead creative strategy and campaign development, helping the Haier brand in Europe to translate its vision into a consumer-relevant communication platform across markets and product lines. Stagwell's digital agency, Assembly Digital Commerce, will support with content for online and e-commerce channels.

The agency will play a key role in developing scalable, consistent and modular content aligned with Haier's premium positioning and ambition to make intelligent technology feel more human, inspiring and relevant.

Silvia Gregorio, Brand and Digital Activation Director at Haier Europe, said: "The next growth phase for the Haier brand in Europe requires a strategic partner capable of fully understanding our brand values and working alongside the team to deliver inspiring content, consistent across teams and markets. Stagwell's international DNA, digital marketing expertise and collaborative approach will allow us to develop a strong, scalable communication strategy, focused on the real possibilities that the Haier ecosystem offers our consumers every day."

James Denton-Clark, Chief Growth & Client Officer, Stagwell Europe, said "This win underscores how Stagwell Europe is evolving to meet changing client needs. Our flexible model allows us to bring together high-altitude creative that builds brand desire, and the precision execution that drives performance. We look forward to supporting Haier Europe's next phase of growth."

Gill Huber, Managing Partner at Ingenuity+, said: "This was a focused and highly considered process designed to identify a partner capable of translating Haier's technology leadership into a distinctive and scalable European creative platform. Stagwell impressed the Haier team with the strength of its strategic thinking, digital-first approach, senior team and collaborative energy. We are delighted to have supported Haier through the process and look forward to seeing the partnership develop."

About HAIER

Haier is the appliance brand dedicated to consumers who want premium experiences. Advanced technology, superior design, and tailor-made experiences are the three souls of Haier, which offers a wide range of connected products and solutions in the sectors of washing, cooling, cooking, and conditioning appliances. The Haier brand is part of the Haier Smart Home Group and ranks number one in the global home major appliances (*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2026 Edition; % unit share, 2025 volume sales data) www.haier-europe.com.

Press Office: ComCubo Public Relations

Alessio Melillo: Mob. +39 347 0101202 - Mail alessio.melillo@comcubo.it

Manuela Lubrano: Mob. +39 375 916 3899 - Mail manuela.lubrano@comcubo.it

Francesca Vuono: Mob. +39 331 3592983 - Mail francesca.vuono@comcubo.it

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Ingenuity+

Ingenuity+ is one part of The Ingenuity Group, the UK's largest connector of brands with agencies and agencies with brands. Comprising Ingenuity+, MAD//Fest, the MAD//Masters with Rory Sutherland, Future Factory, Reg & Partners, Pearlfinders and Ingenuity, The Ingenuity Group has delivered over 100,000 connections for marketers and agencies in the past ten years.

With offices in London, Manchester and Glasgow, Ingenuity+ helps brands achieve their marketing objectives by selecting agency partners to match their unique needs through its progressive processes for search, selection and advisory.

For further information, please contact:

Gill Huber (Managing Partner): +447946 508 327 / gill.huber@ingenuitylondon.com

Richard Robinson (Executive Director): +447748 931 956 / richard.robinson@ingenuitylondon.com

Contact:

Quinn Werner

pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/haier-europe-appoints-stagwell-stgw-as-creative-agency-for-the-h-1188786