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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:02
2,200 Euro
+8,91 % +0,180
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2002,22013:22
2,2002,22013:18
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 12:48 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

19 June 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of awards under the FirstGroup Executive Annual Bonus Plan and
Long-Term Incentive Plan

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it has granted the following awards of Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Shares") in the capital of the Company :

1Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 19 June 2026 to the directors listed below under the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 175,710

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 145,404

The EABP will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award.

2Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The following conditional share awards over Shares were made on 19 June 2026 to the directors listed below under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Number of shares subject to conditional award

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 661,962

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 486,007

The LTIP award will normally vest on the third anniversary of the date of award subject to satisfaction of performance conditions and continued employment. The award is also subject to an additional holding period of 2 years from the date on which the award is due to vest .

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of conditional share award under EABP

(2) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

175,710 conditional shares under EABP

661,962 conditional shares under LTIP

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



837,672

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

19 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

(1) Grant of conditional share award under EABP

(2) Grant of conditional share award under LTIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

145,404 conditional shares under EABP

486,007 conditional shares under LTIP

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



631,411

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

19 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Grant of share awards occurred outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2026 PR Newswire
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