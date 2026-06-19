Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Share option scheme for senior executives and allocation of options 2026

At Mowi ASA's (the "Company") annual general meeting ("AGM") on 3 June 2026 the Board of Directors was authorised to grant options under the Share Option Scheme to Senior Executives, as described in Mowi's new guidelines for remuneration of leading personnel (the "Guidelines"). On 18 June 2026 the Board of Directors granted 1.785 million options at a strike price of NOK 212.2822, corresponding to 107.5% of the volume weighted average share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange at the date of the AGM, to a total of 44 individuals.

In accordance with the new Guidelines, the options have a term of 4 years but will become exercisable immediately if a mandatory bid is made for all of the shares in Mowi, if a voluntary offer is followed-up with a forced transfer of shares in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or if Mowi is the non-surviving entity in a merger with another company.

The exercise of 50% of the options awarded to an option holder is conditional on achievement of performance criteria, measured in the development of the share price of the Company's shares compared with those of peers ("Performance-based Options"). The exercise of the remaining 50% of the options awarded to an option holder is not conditional on achievement of such performance criteria ("Ordinary Options").

The strike price will be adjusted for dividends and changes in the equity capital during the term of the option as further set out in the option agreements. Total profit through the exercise of Performance-based Options in a year is capped at one year's salary for the option holder, and total profit through the exercise of Ordinary Options in a year is capped at one year's salary for the option holder. If the profit exceeds this limit, the number of shares to be issued will be reduced accordingly.

The following primary insiders in the Company have been allocated options according to the above, please see attached allocation details. The primary insiders have the following number of shares and options, adjusted for dividends paid, in the Company.

Total number of Options granted Total options Name shares owned in 2026 outstanding Ivan Vindheim

(CEO) 13,696 200,000 841,979 Kristian Ellingsen

(CFO) 1,614 100,000 420,991 Øyvind Oaland

(COO Farming Norway, Iceland) 6,002 100,000 420,991 Ben Hadfield

(COO Farming Scotland, Ireland, Faroes and Canada East) 8,484 100,000 420,991 Fernando Villarroel

(COO Farming Americas) 6,026 100,000 420,991 Ola Brattvoll

(COO Sales & Marketing) 10,845 100,000 420,991 Atle Kvist

(COO Feed) 1,157 100,000 420,991 Catarina Martins

(CTO & Chief Sustainability Officer) 3,059 45,000 167,282 Kjersti Eikeseth

(Chief HR Officer) 491 25,000 77,543 Kim Galtung Døsvig

(Investor Relations & Head of Treasury) 1,750 25,000 105,247 Lars Tore Andersen

(Group Accounting Director) 1,750 15,000 63,148

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.