Original-Research: Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. - from Montega AG



19.06.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

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Classification of Montega AG to Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. Company Name: Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. ISIN: AU000000EOS8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 19.06.2026 Target price: 18.00 AUD (zuvor: 16.00 AUD) Target price on sight of: 12 Months Last rating change: - Analyst: Bastian Brach

Laser JV, RWS order and BAE partnership support growth trajectory



EOS has released a series of positive announcements over recent days, highlighting continued momentum across its core growth pillars. Key developments include a new AUD 175m Slinger counter-drone order and a strategic joint venture with UAE-based Gen5 to accelerate HELW development and production, the selection of MARSS as C2 provider for BAE Systems, as well as a revenue guidance for the standalone EOS business.



Major Slinger order and transformational HELW joint venture: EOS announced the award of an AUD 175m Slinger counter-drone order from UAE-based Gen5. The systems are expected to be manufactured in both Australia and the UAE, with deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Beyond the immediate order value, we view the transaction as further evidence of EOS' growing strategic importance in the Middle East, where demand for counter-drone systems continues to increase rapidly after the recent regional tensions. Even more strategically important, in our view, is the accompanying joint venture agreement between EOS and Gen5. The proposed JV aims to develop a next-generation 200-300kW High Energy Laser Weapon, while simultaneously localising production of EOS' existing 100-150kW laser systems and selected RWS products for the UAE and wider MENA region. Importantly, the agreement includes targets to secure a minimum USD 250m for the development of a 200-300kW HELW product family and a further minimum USD 290m order for several 100kW HELW systems. While these contracts are not guaranteed, the framework highlights the substantial commercial upside emerging from EOS' laser business and reinforces its already strong competitive positioning. It effectively unlocks the ballistic missile defence domain for EOS and would represent the only commercial ~300kW HELW platform outside classified US defence prime programmes. Overall, this further strengthens conviction in the long-term growth potential of the segment.



BAE Systems partnership validates MARSS technology: A further important milestone was the selection of MARSS as Command-and-Control provider for BAE Systems' Anti-Threat System (BATS). Under the agreement, MARSS' NiDAR platform will serve as the central command architecture integrating sensors and effectors across BAE's counterdrone offering. The partnership represents an important validation of MARSS' technology by one of the world's leading defence contractors and highlights the battle proven competitive positioning of NiDAR as an advanced C2 platform.



Guidance supports forecast upgrades: Alongside the operational updates, EOS provided its first revenue outlook for the standalone EOS business excluding MARSS. Based solely on existing contracted orders, management expects FY 2026 revenue of AUD 240m-270m, while emphasising that this figure excludes any contribution from MARSS and any future contract wins.



Given the continued strength of order intake, the growing visibility provided by the backlog and the increasing contribution from recently secured contracts, we are raising our forecasts for FY 2026 and beyond. We now expect group revenue (including MARSS) to approach AUD 300m in FY 2026, followed by continued medium double-digit percentage growth over the subsequent two years. In our view, the current backlog, combined with the substantial opportunity pipeline in laser systems, counter-drone solutions and command-and-control architectures, provides a strong foundation for this growth trajectory.



Conclusion: The recent announcements further strengthen our positive investment case for EOS. The combination of rising global demand for counter-drone systems, growing traction in laser weapons, increasing penetration of the strategically important Middle Eastern market and the successful integration of MARSS continues to support the company's evolution into a leading defence technology provider. Importantly, the newly announced HELW joint venture demonstrates that EOS is beginning to convert its technological leadership in directed-energy weapons into concrete commercial opportunities. Combined with increasing order momentum and improving revenue visibility, we see further upside potential for both earnings and valuation. Following the stronger-than-expected operational developments, improved backlog visibility and increased growth potential from MARSS, RWS and HELW, we raise our price target from AUD 16.00 to AUD 18.00 per share and reiterate our Buy rating.







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