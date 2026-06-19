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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 17:28
0,244 Euro
-2,20 % -0,006
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2460,25519:35
0,2400,25117:29
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 18:54 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Unveils "Hong Kong ACTION 2.0" and the New E9 Premium, Showcasing an All-Star Lineup at the 2026 Hong Kong International Auto Expo to Fuel High-Quality Global Growth

A year ago, GAC entered Hong Kong with a comprehensive, ecosystem-driven model and launched the "Hong Kong ACTION 1.0" localization plan. Building on past successes and looking to the future, Wei Haigang, President of GAC International, announced at the press conference: "The Hong Kong ACTION 2.0 plan is being fully upgraded!"

Deepening Service Excellence: GAC will continue to expand its service center network to make maintenance, repairs, and OEM parts replacement faster and more efficient.

Product Advancement: Tailored to Hong Kong's specific road conditions and driving habits, GAC has heavily upgraded the model to introduce the new E9 Premium, featuring a more luxurious cabin, enhanced ride comfort, and worry-free range. Simultaneously, the AION UT Elite made its official debut.

A Connected Ecosystem: GAC is building a full-lifecycle mobility ecosystem that spans energy replenishment, digital services, software subscriptions, and ride-hailing solutions.

Worry-Free Energy: This year, GAC expects to jointly build 22 charging stations equipped with 88 fast chargers, while achieving interconnectivity across 32 stations and 102 chargers.

Looking ahead, GAC remains firmly committed to its localized strategy: "In Hong Kong, For Hong Kong; Integrate into Hong Kong, Serve Hong Kong, and Contribute to Hong Kong." Using Hong Kong as its global gateway, GAC will join hands with Hong Kong to embrace greener, smarter mobility for a better life, writing a new chapter in the high-quality global expansion of China's automotive industry.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-unveils-hong-kong-action-2-0-and-the-new-e9-premium-showcasing-an-all-star-lineup-at-the-2026-hong-kong-international-auto-expo-to-fuel-high-quality-global-growth-302805549.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.