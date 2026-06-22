Torex Semiconductor Ltd. (TOKYO Prime: 6616) has developed the XC8115/XC8116 Series, multifunction load switch ICs that achieve 0µA current consumption. Featuring ultra-low power consumption, saving space, operation up to 105°C, and functions required for power sequence control, these multifunction load switch ICs are easy to use across a wide range of applications, including industrial equipment and consumer electronics.

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XC8115/XC8116 Series Evaluation Board

The most significant feature of the XC8115/XC8116 Series is its ability to dramatically reduce power consumption by achieving 0µA operating current during both active operation and standby mode. This makes the devices ideal for applications requiring minimal power loss, such as battery-powered equipment using small batteries and energy harvesting systems.

In addition, the ICs operate without requiring input or output capacitors, enabling standalone operation and contributing to space-saving PCB designs.

Power line ON/OFF control is typically implemented using multiple discrete components. By using the XC8115/XC8116 Series, designers can build compact ON/OFF circuits while maintaining 0µA current consumption. The XC8115/XC8116 Series incorporates application-specific functions such as externally adjustable soft-start time, CL discharge for rapid output capacitor discharge (XC8115), and reverse current blocking during the OFF state (XC8116).

The XC8115 features externally adjustable soft-start and CL discharge functions, making it suitable for power sequence control required by FPGAs and MCUs.

The XC8116 incorporates a reverse current blocking function when the switch is turned OFF, making it suitable for applications such as preventing reverse current to a backup power supply in backup power circuits. The device is available in both EN (active-high) and ENB (active-low) versions, allowing two power supply lines to be switched using a single control signal. This enables compact power multiplexer circuit designs.

Both the XC8115 and XC8116 allow the soft-start time to be externally adjusted with a capacitor. This feature helps suppress inrush current and prevent voltage drops during startup, particularly in applications using high-impedance power sources such as coin-cell batteries.

For circuit protection, both devices incorporate short-circuit protection and thermal shutdown (over-temperature protection), ensuring safe operation by protecting the circuit when a short circuit occurs on the load side.

The devices are available in the compact, low-profile DFN1515-6A package (1.5 1.5 0.38 mm) as well as the highly mountable SOT-25 package. They are suitable for applications ranging from compact electronic devices requiring high-density PCB layouts to industrial equipment demanding high mounting reliability.

For more details on the XC8115

https://product.torexsemi.com/en/series/xc8115

For more details on the XC8116

https://product.torexsemi.com/en/series/xc8116

Torex Semiconductor Ltd. is a leading provider of CMOS power management ICs targeted toward battery powered and energy efficient applications. Torex specializes in CMOS analog technology, with LDO voltage regulators, voltage detectors and DC/DC converters making up our core product offering.

Torex website http://www.torexsemi.com/

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Contacts:

USA: TOREX USA Corp.

Tel: +1-949-261-2022

E-mail: info@torex-usa.com

Europe: TOREX SEMICONDUCTOR EUROPE LIMITED

Tel: +44-1530-510190

E-mail: sales@torexsemi.co.uk

Singapore: TOREX SEMICONDUCTOR (S) PTE LTD

Tel: +65-6745-1352

E-mail: tsp@torex.com.sg

Head Office: TOREX SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.

Tel: +81-3-6899-5814

E-mail: yao-feng@torex.co.jp