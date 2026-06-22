

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal SA (MT) on Monday announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS)] to accelerate industrial automation across its global operations.



The steelmaker said it will leverage cloud, artificial intelligence, and edge technologies to enhance manufacturing processes and advance sustainability goals.



The partnership integrates AWS's cloud and AI capabilities into ArcelorMittal's production processes to improve safety, asset reliability and energy efficiency. The company plans to use AWS services across industrial IoT, real-time sensor data, and machine learning, to enable capabilities such as predictive maintenance, computer-vision quality control, process optimization and digital twins of its assets and production lines.



AWS will also provide an education program to support digital and artificial intelligence adoption across ArcelorMittal's global workforce.



Additionally, the companies signed a multi-year supply framework agreement under which ArcelorMittal will supply lower-carbon XCarb structural steel for Amazon's operations facilities and AWS data centers across Europe and the United Kingdom.



ArcelorMittal said the agreement supports Amazon's goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.



'With AWS, we are bringing cloud and AI directly to the point of production, connecting our assets and building plants that sense, learn and optimise in real time. By converging our operational and information technology on a single secure platform, we are moving to digitally enabled operations: safer for our people, more reliable in output, and more sustainable by design,' said Nik Puri, Group CIO and CISO at ArcelorMittal.



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