Elisa Oyj: Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, delivers AI-driven analytics solution for MasOrange's combined network

Polystar provides consolidated analytics with AI anomaly detection for Spain's leading mobile operator

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasOrange has selected Polystar, part of Elisa Industriq, to deliver a unified analytics and network probe solution across its newly combined mobile network.

Following the integration of two separate mobile networks, MasOrange required a single platform to align KPIs, replace legacy systems, and provide consistent, end-to-end visibility across network and services. Polystar's Osix Monitoring and Kalix Analytics now deliver this capability in a hybrid deployment model spanning on-premises (bare metal) infrastructure and Google Cloud.

The solution was validated during a rigorous evaluation process, that included demonstrations, reference calls and a detailed simulation using live network data. This approach showed how Polystar's analytics can deliver immediate, actionable insights in a complex, real-world environment, giving MasOrange confidence in both performance and operational fit.

A key differentiator was the new AI Anomaly Detection module in Kalix. With real network data demos, it identified affected users during service disruptions and enabled coordinated, targeted response actions. Compared to manual processes, the AI-driven approach improves speed, accuracy, and the ability to act proactively to protect the customer experience.

With Polystar, MasOrange has also the possibility to extend visibility into the radio network by including RAN monitoring, providing a complete end-to-end view across all domains. The solution integrates with existing systems and analytics tools, ensuring continuity while enabling a smooth transition to the new platform.

The deployment is a hybrid combining centralized on-premises installation with scalable cloud-based processing using Google Cloud and Kubernetes, allowing Mas Orange to expand capacity as needed.

"Our team demonstrated the advantages and concrete outcomes of our solutions through the level of insight they can deliver. We are already exploring additional use cases with MasOrange where Kalix and Osix can further enhance operational performance, observability, and customer experience." said Georgios Baltoglou, CEO of Polystar, Elisa Industriq.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Media desk, mediadesk@elisaindustriq.com, tel. +358 50 305 1605

About Polystar

Polystar is a global leader in smart, data-driven assurance and automation for telecommunications operators. Its solutions transform complex network data into operational intelligence that drives business results. Polystar enables communications service providers to enhance the customer experience and achieve optimal operational efficiency through real-time, actionable insights and pragmatic automation, powered by AI.

Trusted by more than 100 communications service providers across 55 countries, Polystar collaborates with operators to optimize their multi-vendor networks - cloud-native and on-premises.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a worldwide presence, Polystar is part of Elisa Industriq, a global leader in software solutions for operational intelligence that enhances industrial knowledge with AI innovation.

Polystar is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management and information security. elisaindustriq.com/polystar

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses-camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle-serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

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