US company Nextpower has announced plans to acquire German PV mounting systems supplier Zimmermann PV Steel in a transaction worth around €330 million ($378 million) in cash and stocks. The deal is subject to closing conditions and regulatory review, expected to close in fiscal 2027. Nextpower today announced a deal to acquire Zimmermann PV Steel Group. The move is the latest in a series of deals and acquisitions from the US-headquartered company, as it moves beyond its traditional business as a supplier of PV tracker systems into segments including PV module frame manufacturing and energy storage. ...

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