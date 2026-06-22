

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST, ABBNY), a major technology company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal with Guangxi Jianhui Paper Co., Ltd. to supply a comprehensive paper machine drive system for PM8 production line as part of its integrated forestry-pulp-paper project in Guangxi, China.



The PM8 line currently under construction has been designed to combine high production efficiency with intelligent and energy-efficient manufacturing technologies. ABB's supply includes its PMC800 paper machine drive control system, ACS880 multidrives, and low-voltage AC motors, and others.



The project, scheduled for the commission in the fourth quarter of 2026, aims to meet growing demand for high-end packaging paper products.



As a key production base of Jianhui Group, Guangxi Jianhui's integrated forestry-pulp-paper is planned to deliver an annual pulp and paper production of 3.672 million tons.



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