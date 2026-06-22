XTEL Revenue Growth Platform Now Available on SAP Store

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA, Condition Contract Management, and SAP Business Technology Platform, the XTEL Revenue Growth Platform delivers end-to-end revenue management with purpose-built capabilities for CPG and FMCG companies, extending the SAP ecosystem without disrupting it.

LEUVEN, Belgium , June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEL today announced that its XTEL Revenue Growth Platform is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. XTEL Revenue Growth Platform is natively integrated with SAP S/4HANA, SAP Condition Contract Management, and SAP Business Technology Platform, and helps organizations optimize trade investments, accelerate commercial decision-making, and improve performance by connecting data, planning, execution, and optimization in one environment.

"The CPG industry has long accepted a false choice between deep SAP integration and best-in-class commercial capability. XTEL dissolves that trade-off. Our platform connects to SAP S/4HANA and Condition Contract Management through the SAP Business Technology Platform and is built from the ground up around how CPG businesses actually plan, price, and execute. Our commitment to SAP is not a positioning statement - it is a long-term architectural decision, reflected in every layer of the platform and in the ongoing investment we are making in deeper SAP Business Technology Platform integration. For our customers, that means agentic AI that can optimize promotional plans, rebalance trade investment, and surface growth opportunities in real time, working directly with the data and systems they already rely on inside the ecosystem they already trust. This is what it means to grow smarter," said Rob Mullen, Chairman and CEO, XTEL.

For enterprise CPG and FMCG organizations, the XTEL Revenue Growth Platform provides a unified foundation that connects Trade Promotion Management, Trade Promotion Optimization, advanced analytics, and field sales execution on a single data layer. Integrating with SAP S/4HANA and Condition Contract Management through SAP Business Technology Platform, XTEL operates as a natural extension of the SAP ecosystem, fully respecting existing configurations, hierarchies, and master data principles.

Trusted by more than 400 CPG and FMCG leaders, including Nestlé, Mondelez, Beiersdorf, Carlsberg-Britvic, and Coca-Cola Hellenic, the XTEL Revenue Growth Platform delivers:

Promotional Planning and Execution : end-to-end trade promotion management with native write-back to SAP Condition Contract Management, eliminating manual reconciliation through automated workflows and supporting high transaction volumes across global rollouts.

: end-to-end trade promotion management with native write-back to SAP Condition Contract Management, eliminating manual reconciliation through automated workflows and supporting high transaction volumes across global rollouts. Scenario Planning, Diagnostics and Post-Event Analytics : scenario simulation capabilities that connect strategic targets directly to execution, with closed-loop analytics across all commercial levers to diagnose performance and guide in-year adjustments.

: scenario simulation capabilities that connect strategic targets directly to execution, with closed-loop analytics across all commercial levers to diagnose performance and guide in-year adjustments. Agentic AI Optimization : an autonomous intelligence framework that builds complex commercial strategies, answers intricate planning questions, and optimizes promotional and pricing plans in real time, enabling commercial teams to adapt to market changes in minutes rather than weeks.

: an autonomous intelligence framework that builds complex commercial strategies, answers intricate planning questions, and optimizes promotional and pricing plans in real time, enabling commercial teams to adapt to market changes in minutes rather than weeks. Field Sales Execution : mobile-first execution aligned with the same data foundation used for planning and strategy, delivering connected, actionable insights that ensure field teams act on current, accurate commercial intelligence in the moment.

: mobile-first execution aligned with the same data foundation used for planning and strategy, delivering connected, actionable insights that ensure field teams act on current, accurate commercial intelligence in the moment. Enterprise-Grade Architecture: runs on Microsoft Azure with a 99.9% availability SLA, 24x7 monitoring, and ISO 27001 certification, connecting to SAP solutions through SAP Business Technology Platform and certified connectors, designed for global rollout and high transaction volumes.

XTEL helps customers achieve faster time to value, reduced implementation risk, and lower long-term total cost of ownership, because the platform extends rather than disrupts existing SAP infrastructure.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

XTEL is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program, providing enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate the development of high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About XTEL

XTEL is a global leader in connected revenue management for CPG and FMCG, with agentic AI embedded across planning, optimization, and execution. By connecting trade promotion management, advanced analytics, and commercial execution on a single data foundation, XTEL empowers consumer packaged goods companies to master data complexity, accelerate decision-making, and achieve sustainable, profitable growth.

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