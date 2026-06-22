Quantum Cyber Issues Letter to Shareholders

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am writing to update you on a series of significant developments that have taken shape over the past several weeks. Together, they reflect a company that is executing with purpose: deepening its relationships in Washington, progressing its manufacturing buildout, and operating from a position of financial strength.

Washington, D.C. Engagement: Capitol Hill and Senior Government Officials

Over the past several days, our leadership delegation traveled to Washington, D.C. for a series of high-level government engagements. I had the opportunity to meet directly with Representative Rich McCormick to discuss the evolving homeland security needs facing the United States and the role that autonomous defense technology can play in addressing them. We also held meetings with senior-ranked government officials across the fields of cyber security and homeland security.

I was joined on this delegation by members of Quantum Cyber's technology and business leadership team. These were substantive conversations, and I believe they reflect growing recognition at the federal level that domestically manufactured, AI-powered autonomous platforms are central to the United States' near-term defense and security posture. We plan to continue cultivating these relationships as we advance our platform.

Pentagon City: Defense and Military Conference

While in the Washington area, we hosted a conference at Pentagon City with military stakeholders and officials from the Department of War. These discussions centered on the operational requirements, procurement priorities, and deployment scenarios most relevant to our System-of-Systems platform. The level of engagement we received reinforces our conviction that the Company is building capabilities that are directly aligned with where federal defense spending and doctrine are headed.

Connecticut Manufacturing Facility: Advancing Toward a Definitive Purchase Agreement

As previously announced on June 8, 2026, our wholly owned subsidiary Quantum Drones Corporation signed a Letter of Intent to acquire an approximately 43,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, from Arcade Technology LLC for an aggregate purchase price of $3,200,000. I am pleased to report that we are actively working toward the execution of a definitive purchase agreement and are making meaningful progress in that process.

This facility, which includes industrial manufacturing equipment such as stamping presses, CNC machining centers, lathes, milling machines, surface grinders, and metal fabrication tooling, is intended to serve as the operational foundation for our domestic defense manufacturing complex. Our plans for the complex include drone airframe assembly, an 80-unit 3D-printing drone production farm, our Advanced Filament Manufacturing Division producing both standard and patented EMP-hardened composite filament, and dedicated quality assurance infrastructure. Once operational, this facility is designed to allow Quantum Cyber to deliver combat-ready autonomous systems at the scale that the Pentagon and our government customers require. We look forward to providing further updates as the transaction progresses.

Executing From Financial Strength

We have significantly strengthened our financial position following the recent receipt of over $15 million in warrant exercise proceeds in May 2026. Our capital structure is also currently debt-free, with no exercisable warrants outstanding.

Management believes the existing cash position provides sufficient runway to fund the continued build-out of our autonomous defense platform, including our disclosed technology licensing pipeline, ongoing patent prosecution, and the strategic acquisition activity currently in progress. We intend to maintain this financial discipline as we move into the next phase of the Company's development.

Closing Remarks

The past several weeks have been among the most productive in Quantum Cyber's short history as an autonomous defense company. We have engaged with the officials who shape federal defense and homeland security policy. We have hosted high-level conferences with the military and the Department of War. We are steps away from acquiring the U.S.-based manufacturing infrastructure we need to deliver hardware at scale. And we are doing all of this from a debt-free balance sheet with cash in hand.

We are building this company with urgency, with discipline, and with a clear view of where the defense procurement market is heading. Thank you for your continued confidence and support.

Sincerely,

David Lazar

Chief Executive Officer

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this letter are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The signing of a Letter of Intent does not guarantee the execution of a definitive purchase agreement or the consummation of the proposed transaction, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the terms described or at all. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to execute a definitive purchase agreement or satisfy closing conditions for the Connecticut facility; (ii) the failure to meet projected development and operational targets; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iv) an inability to successfully execute on the Company's acquisition and technology pipeline; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this letter speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com