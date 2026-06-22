FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Awarded 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for Total Security 360 by ChannelVision Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) today announced that ChannelVision Magazine has named FatPipe as a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) winner for Total Security 360.

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards is among the channel's longest-running awards programs, having celebrated innovation, leadership and success for more than a decade. The VSAs also serve as a trusted resource for channel partners, helping them identify leading solutions in an increasingly complex technology ecosystem.

Each year, ChannelVision's editors and independent judges evaluate entries based on a range of criteria, including overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

"The 2026 VSAs reflect a rapidly evolving channel, with advisors navigating emerging AI-driven technologies and shifting buyer expectations," said ChannelVision president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "The VSAs help cut through the noise by recognizing the companies who are delivering innovation and measurable business value. On behalf of ChannelVision, congratulations to all of this year's VSA winners."

FatPipe was selected for its Total Security 360 platform, which brings together advanced cybersecurity capabilities with FatPipe's broader focus on resilient, secure connectivity. Total Security 360 is designed to help organizations strengthen their security posture across distributed environments by combining next-generation firewall, intrusion detection and prevention, antivirus, URL filtering, email security, sandboxing, DDoS mitigation, ZTNA, SIEM reporting, and other security services in a single-stack offering. Total Security 360 helps customers simplify security operations, reduce risk, and protect users, applications, and branch locations, giving channel partners a differentiated solution for organizations that need integrated cybersecurity without adding unnecessary operational complexity.

"We are honored to be recognized by ChannelVision Magazine as a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award winner for Total Security 360," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of FatPipe. "This award reflects FatPipe's continued commitment to helping partners and customers build simplified, secure mission-critical networks with our single-stack cybersecurity and network security platform."

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services - both on premise and "in the cloud" - as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision's subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Glendale, Arizona.

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Request to sign up as a reseller by contacting us at sales123@fatpipeinc.com.

Contacts:

Vikrant Ragula

Director of Investor Relations

FatPipe Networks

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-awarded-2026-visionary-spotlight-award-for-total-security-1178660