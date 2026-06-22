Canadian Solar Inc. has introduced its next-generation TOPCon 3.0 high-power-density photovoltaic module series designed for utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The products utilize a multi-cut technology based on large-format rectangular cells and enhanced light utilization, packing higher power density into a standard footprint of 2382 mm × 1134 mm × 30 mm. The new series achieves a maximum power output of 670 W and a conversion efficiency reaching 24.8%. Cell poly-patterned technology and an optimized back-side configuration boost the bifaciality factor to 90%, which ...

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